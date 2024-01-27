Nuts & Bolts: Lightning aim to stay hot at home

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merelä

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Emile Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Devils are playing the second of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena…The Bolts skated to a 4-3 overtime victory over NJD in the first meeting of the season Jan. 11 at AMALIE Arena…Darren Raddysh(1-0—1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime Jan. 11 vs. NJD, while Luke Glendening (2-0—2), Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) and Nick Perbix (0-2—2) each picked up two points in the win…Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. NJD (3-4—7) and has found the scoresheet in nine consecutive home games vs. NJD (5-13—18)…Brayden Point has recorded 23 points in 18 career contests vs. NJD (8-15—23), including 13 points in his nine career home games vs. NJD (6-7—13)…Steven Stamkos has points in four of his last five contests vs. NJD (3-3—6)…Brandon Hagel has picked up seven points in six career games vs. NJD (4-3—7)…Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in six of his last 10 contests vs. NJD (2-5—7) and seven of the last 10 meetings at AMALIE Arena (3-6—9)…Over his last six starts vs. NJD, Andrei Vasilevskiy has posted a 5-1-0 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average…The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. NJD and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall…Tampa Bay is 41-53-8 with seven ties all-time vs. NJD, including a home record of 22-23-3 with five ties…Vincent Lecavalier (16-28—44) and Martin St. Louis (18-26—44) are tied for the most career points vs. NJD in Lightning franchise history, while Lecavalier leads the way in assists and Stamkos (23-20—43) ranks first in goals.

Injuries

Erik Cernak – Upper-body, day-to-day

Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, week-to-week

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, week-to-week

Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week

Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, February 7 at New York Rangers

Thursday, February 8 at New York Islanders

Saturday, February 10 at Columbus Blue Jackets