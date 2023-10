Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Senators on Sunday.

When: Sunday, October 15 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Conor Sheary - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body injury, out indefinitely

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, October 17 at Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, October 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs