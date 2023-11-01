News Feed

The Backcheck: Overtime struggles continue

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Recap: Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, set to reach $30 million in donations

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Seattle Kraken

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning get second-straight shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

JAMIELYNN MONTE HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in shutout win

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Carolina Hurricanes up next on the homestand

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Roadtrip opens with a Blue Jackets matchup

Tampa Bay's roadtrip begins with their first of three matchups against Columbus

By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 2 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Alex Barre-Boulet - Braydent Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blue Jackets are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Nationwide Arena...The Bolts posted a 3-0-0 record vs. CBJ last season, winning the three contests by a combined score of 15-6...Nikita Kucherov (2-5—7) led Tampa Bay in points vs. CBJ last season and was tied for
the team lead in both goals and assists...Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort and scored a goal in nine of
his last 11 contests vs. CBJ (12-15—27)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games vs. CBJ (12- 16—28)...Kucherov has points in five of his last six contests at CBJ (6-5—11) with goals in four of those six games... Steven Stamkos has pointed in six of his last seven contests vs. CBJ (5-7—12) and is riding a four-game point streak at CBJ (3-3—6)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in 11 of his 15 career games at CBJ (8-9—17)...Victor Hedman has picked up points in seven straight contests vs. CBJ (1-10—11) with at least one assist in each of
those seven games...Hedman has points in 15 of his last 20 games vs. CBJ (3-19—22) and eight of his last 10 at CBJ (1-10—11)...Brayden Point has scored a goal in two consecutive contests vs. CBJ (2-0—2) and has eight points over his last seven games vs. CBJ (3-5—8)...Point has collected 12 points over his last 10 games at CBJ (4-8—12)... Brandon Hagel has recorded four points over his last two contests vs. CBJ (2-2—4)...Tanner Jeannot has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games vs. CBJ (2-3—5)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 contests vs. CBJ (total: 43 goals)...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at CBJ and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 31-14-0 with one tie all-time vs. CBJ, including a road record of 13-9-0 with one tie...Kucherov (13-22—35) holds the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. CBJ, while Stamkos (15- 18—33) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Tyler Motte - Upper-body, Day-to-Day
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 4 at Ottawa Senators
Monday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens