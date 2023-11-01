Nuts & Bolts: Roadtrip opens with a Blue Jackets matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 2 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Alex Barre-Boulet - Braydent Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup



The Lightning and Blue Jackets are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Nationwide Arena...The Bolts posted a 3-0-0 record vs. CBJ last season, winning the three contests by a combined score of 15-6...Nikita Kucherov (2-5—7) led Tampa Bay in points vs. CBJ last season and was tied for

the team lead in both goals and assists...Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort and scored a goal in nine of

his last 11 contests vs. CBJ (12-15—27)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games vs. CBJ (12- 16—28)...Kucherov has points in five of his last six contests at CBJ (6-5—11) with goals in four of those six games... Steven Stamkos has pointed in six of his last seven contests vs. CBJ (5-7—12) and is riding a four-game point streak at CBJ (3-3—6)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in 11 of his 15 career games at CBJ (8-9—17)...Victor Hedman has picked up points in seven straight contests vs. CBJ (1-10—11) with at least one assist in each of

those seven games...Hedman has points in 15 of his last 20 games vs. CBJ (3-19—22) and eight of his last 10 at CBJ (1-10—11)...Brayden Point has scored a goal in two consecutive contests vs. CBJ (2-0—2) and has eight points over his last seven games vs. CBJ (3-5—8)...Point has collected 12 points over his last 10 games at CBJ (4-8—12)... Brandon Hagel has recorded four points over his last two contests vs. CBJ (2-2—4)...Tanner Jeannot has found the scoresheet in four of his last five games vs. CBJ (2-3—5)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 10 contests vs. CBJ (total: 43 goals)...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at CBJ and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 31-14-0 with one tie all-time vs. CBJ, including a road record of 13-9-0 with one tie...Kucherov (13-22—35) holds the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. CBJ, while Stamkos (15- 18—33) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, Day-to-Day

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 4 at Ottawa Senators

Monday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens