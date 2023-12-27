Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Cats

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, December 27 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Conor Sheary

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Panthers are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena… Tampa Bay posted a 2-2-0 record vs. FLA last season, recording one win at home and one win on the road…Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) and Brayden Point (4-1—5) were tied for the Bolts team lead in points vs. FLA last season with Point leading the way in goals and Kucherov pacing the team in assists…Point is riding an eight-game point streak vs. FLA (8-2—10) and has scored a goal in seven of those eight contests…Point has scored a goal in five consecutive home games vs. FLA (5-1—6)…Kucherov is riding a six-game point streak vs. FLA (4-9—13) and has recorded two or more points in seven of his last 12 contests vs. FLA (9-15—24)…Kucherov has points in 10 of his last 11 home games vs. FLA (7-9—16)…Steven Stamkos has recorded more career goals and points vs. FLA than he has against any other NHL franchise (39-38—77, 64 GP)… Stamkos has found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests vs. FLA (5-4—9)…Conor Sheary has posted 11 points over his last 14 games vs. FLA (3-8—11)…Tyler Motte has found the scoresheet in six of his nine career contests vs. FLA (2-4—6)… Victor Hedman has recorded 10 points over his last 10 games vs. FLA (2-8—10) and has 11 points over the last 11 meetings at AMALIE Arena (4-7—11)…Mikhail Sergachev has pointed in three of his last four contests vs. FLA (1-2—3)…In his 14 career home games vs. FLA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-4-0 with a .928 save percentage, 2.51 goals against average and one assist… Over the last 20 meetings between Tampa Bay and FLA, the winning team has scored four or more goals 16 times…The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 homes games vs. FLA and 4-6-0 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 69-62-13 with 10 ties all-time vs. FLA, including a home record of 41-25-6 with six ties…Stamkos (39-38—77) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals and points vs. FLA, while Vincent Lecavalier (26-42—68) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body - Day-to-day

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 30 vs. New York Rangers - Buy Tickets

Sunday, December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens - Buy Tickets

Tuesday, December 2 at Winnipeg Jets