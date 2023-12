Nuts & Bolts: A quick trip to D.C.

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 23 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards*

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Conor Sheary - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

