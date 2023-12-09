Nuts & Bolts: Pacific Division portion of the trip begins in Seattle

The Bolts are in Seattle to face the Kraken on Saturday night

TBLatSEA_12923_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 9 - 10 p.m. ET
Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Kraken are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Climate Pledge Arena...Tampa Bay fell to SEA in a 4-3 overtime loss Oct. 30 at AMALIE Arena in the first matchup of the season...Alex Barré-Boulet (1-1—2), Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) and Tanner Jeannot (1-1—2) lead the Bolts in points vs. SEA this season...Hagel has found the scoresheet in each of his four career games vs. SEA with goals in three of the four contests (3-3—6)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in four of his five career games vs. SEA (2-4—6)...Stamkos has four points in his two career contests at Climate Pledge Arena (0-4—4)...Victor Hedman has also found the scoresheet in four of his five career games vs. SEA (3-3—6)...Hedman has three points in his two career contests at Climate Pledge Arena (3-0—3)...Nikita Kucherov has recorded five points in four career games vs. SEA (1-4—5)... Brayden Point has posted four points in four career contests vs. SEA (1-3—4)...Anthony Cirelli has notched four points in four career games vs. SEA (1-3—4)...Tyler Motte has three points in two career contests vs. SEA with goals in each of the two meetings (2-1—3)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in each of their five all-time meetings vs. SEA (total: 20 goals)...The Bolts are 4-0-1 all-time vs. SEA with a 2-0-0 record in games played at Climate Pledge Arena...Hedman (3-3—6) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career goals vs. SEA and is tied with Stamkos (2-4—6) for the lead in points, while Kucherov (1-4—5) is tied with Stamkos for the most assists.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Levelwear Graffiti Collection
It's Day Four of Tampa Bay Sports' 12 Days of Drops, and today we're dropping a new graffiti graphic collection from Levelwear. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. Check back daily for a new drop!

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks
Thursday, December 14 at Edmonton Oilers
Saturday, December 16 at Calgary Flames

