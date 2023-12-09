Nuts & Bolts: Pacific Division portion of the trip begins in Seattle

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 9 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Kraken are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Climate Pledge Arena...Tampa Bay fell to SEA in a 4-3 overtime loss Oct. 30 at AMALIE Arena in the first matchup of the season...Alex Barré-Boulet (1-1—2), Brandon Hagel (1-1—2) and Tanner Jeannot (1-1—2) lead the Bolts in points vs. SEA this season...Hagel has found the scoresheet in each of his four career games vs. SEA with goals in three of the four contests (3-3—6)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in four of his five career games vs. SEA (2-4—6)...Stamkos has four points in his two career contests at Climate Pledge Arena (0-4—4)...Victor Hedman has also found the scoresheet in four of his five career games vs. SEA (3-3—6)...Hedman has three points in his two career contests at Climate Pledge Arena (3-0—3)...Nikita Kucherov has recorded five points in four career games vs. SEA (1-4—5)... Brayden Point has posted four points in four career contests vs. SEA (1-3—4)...Anthony Cirelli has notched four points in four career games vs. SEA (1-3—4)...Tyler Motte has three points in two career contests vs. SEA with goals in each of the two meetings (2-1—3)...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in each of their five all-time meetings vs. SEA (total: 20 goals)...The Bolts are 4-0-1 all-time vs. SEA with a 2-0-0 record in games played at Climate Pledge Arena...Hedman (3-3—6) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career goals vs. SEA and is tied with Stamkos (2-4—6) for the lead in points, while Kucherov (1-4—5) is tied with Stamkos for the most assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 12 at Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, December 14 at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, December 16 at Calgary Flames