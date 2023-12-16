Nuts & Bolts: One more out west

The Lightning wrap up a five-game road trip on Saturday night in Calgary

TBLatCGY_121623_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 16 - 10 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Alex Barre-Boulet - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Tanner Jeannot
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Flames are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Scotiabank Saddledome...Tampa Bay posted a 1-1-0 record vs. CGY last season, skating to a 4-1 victory Nov. 17 at AMALIE Arena before falling 6-3 Jan. 21 at CGY...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Steven Stamkos (2-1—3) were tied for the Bolts team lead in goals and points vs. CGY last season, while Mikhail Sergachev (0-2—2) paced the team in assists...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games vs. CGY (3-10—13) with five multi-point efforts during that span...Stamkos has points in eight of his last 10 contests vs. CGY (7-3—10) and has found he back of the net in each of the last two meetings...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-2-0 over his last seven starts vs. CGY, recording a .912 save percentage paired with a 2.87 goals against average... The Lightning are 6-4-0 in both the last 10 games at CGY and the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 24-17-1 with one tie all-time vs. CGY, including a road record of 11-9-1...Kucherov (5-12—17) holds the Bolts franchise records for career assists and points vs. CGY, while Stamkos (10-5—15) leads the way in goals.

Injuries
Victor Hedman - Upper-body injury, day-to-day

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues - Buy Tickets
Thursday, December 21 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Buy Tickets
Saturday, December 23 at Washington Capitals

