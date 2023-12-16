Nuts & Bolts: One more out west

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 16 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Alex Barre-Boulet - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Tanner Jeannot

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Flames are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Scotiabank Saddledome...Tampa Bay posted a 1-1-0 record vs. CGY last season, skating to a 4-1 victory Nov. 17 at AMALIE Arena before falling 6-3 Jan. 21 at CGY...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Steven Stamkos (2-1—3) were tied for the Bolts team lead in goals and points vs. CGY last season, while Mikhail Sergachev (0-2—2) paced the team in assists...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games vs. CGY (3-10—13) with five multi-point efforts during that span...Stamkos has points in eight of his last 10 contests vs. CGY (7-3—10) and has found he back of the net in each of the last two meetings...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-2-0 over his last seven starts vs. CGY, recording a .912 save percentage paired with a 2.87 goals against average... The Lightning are 6-4-0 in both the last 10 games at CGY and the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 24-17-1 with one tie all-time vs. CGY, including a road record of 11-9-1...Kucherov (5-12—17) holds the Bolts franchise records for career assists and points vs. CGY, while Stamkos (10-5—15) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Victor Hedman - Upper-body injury, day-to-day

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues - Buy Tickets

Thursday, December 21 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Buy Tickets

Saturday, December 23 at Washington Capitals