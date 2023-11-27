Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

When: Monday, November 27 - 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Avalanche are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Ball Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. COL last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 8-3... Anthony Cirelli (1-2—3), Brandon Hagel (2-1—3), Brayden Point (1-2—3) and Alex Killorn (0-3—3) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. COL last season with Hagel leading the way in goals and Killorn pacing the team in assists...Nikita Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. COL (3-1—4) and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests vs. COL (5-3 8)... Kucherov has scored a goal in five consecutive games at COL (5-1—6) and has points in seven of his nine career games at Ball Arena (6-3—9)...Point is riding a five-game point streak vs. COL (3-4—7) and has points in five of his six career games at COL (2-4—6)...Steven Stamkos has posted 12 points over his last 10 contests vs. COL (5-7—12)...Tampa Bay is 18-15-5 with three ties all-time vs. COL, including a road record of 8-9-2 with two ties...Stamkos (8-8—16) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. COL, while Victor Hedman (2-13—15) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Cyber Weekend

Cyber Weekend ends tonight, so be sure to shop the deals while they last. Available online ONLY, at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 28 at Arizona Coyotes

Thursday, November 30 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets

Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars