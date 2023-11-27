Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.
When: Monday, November 27 - 9 p.m. ET
Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Monday's Matchup
The Lightning and Avalanche are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Ball Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. COL last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 8-3... Anthony Cirelli (1-2—3), Brandon Hagel (2-1—3), Brayden Point (1-2—3) and Alex Killorn (0-3—3) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. COL last season with Hagel leading the way in goals and Killorn pacing the team in assists...Nikita Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. COL (3-1—4) and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests vs. COL (5-3 8)... Kucherov has scored a goal in five consecutive games at COL (5-1—6) and has points in seven of his nine career games at Ball Arena (6-3—9)...Point is riding a five-game point streak vs. COL (3-4—7) and has points in five of his six career games at COL (2-4—6)...Steven Stamkos has posted 12 points over his last 10 contests vs. COL (5-7—12)...Tampa Bay is 18-15-5 with three ties all-time vs. COL, including a road record of 8-9-2 with two ties...Stamkos (8-8—16) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. COL, while Victor Hedman (2-13—15) leads the way in assists.
Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 28 at Arizona Coyotes
Thursday, November 30 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets
Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars