Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

News Feed

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning win big in goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's return

The Backcheck: Bolts win big in Vasilevskiy's return
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Hurricanes 2
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Recap: Lightning 8, Hurricanes 2
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Hurricanes
Tampa Bay Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse
Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Johansson, and team D
Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

The Backcheck: Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Jets
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 3, Lightning 2 — OT
Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Jets 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup
How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Bruins 
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

The Bolts put a five-game point streak on the line Monday against Colorado

TBLatCOL_112723_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

When: Monday, November 27 - 9 p.m. ET
Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Monday's Matchup
The Lightning and Avalanche are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Ball Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. COL last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 8-3... Anthony Cirelli (1-2—3), Brandon Hagel (2-1—3), Brayden Point (1-2—3) and Alex Killorn (0-3—3) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. COL last season with Hagel leading the way in goals and Killorn pacing the team in assists...Nikita Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. COL (3-1—4) and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests vs. COL (5-3 8)... Kucherov has scored a goal in five consecutive games at COL (5-1—6) and has points in seven of his nine career games at Ball Arena (6-3—9)...Point is riding a five-game point streak vs. COL (3-4—7) and has points in five of his six career games at COL (2-4—6)...Steven Stamkos has posted 12 points over his last 10 contests vs. COL (5-7—12)...Tampa Bay is 18-15-5 with three ties all-time vs. COL, including a road record of 8-9-2 with two ties...Stamkos (8-8—16) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. COL, while Victor Hedman (2-13—15) leads the way in assists.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Cyber Weekend
Cyber Weekend ends tonight, so be sure to shop the deals while they last. Available online ONLY, at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 28 at Arizona Coyotes
Thursday, November 30 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets
Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars