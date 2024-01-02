Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 2 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Alex Barre-Boulet - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Jets are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Canada Life Centre…The Bolts fell to WPG in the first matchup of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss Nov. 22 at AMALIE Arena with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scoring the goals for Tampa Bay…Stamkos has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games vs. WPG (5-8—13) with five multi-point efforts during that span…Stamkos has pointed in 22 of his 25 career contests vs. WPG (15-17—32)…Nikita Kucherov has points in eight of his last nine games vs. WPG (6-7—13)…Anthony Cirelli has found the scoresheet in six of his nine career contests vs. WPG (6-5—11) and scored the lone hat trick of his career Jan. 17, 2020 at WPG…Victor Hedman has six points over his last four games vs. WPG (1-5—6)…Tampa Bay has scored three or more goals in 11 of their last 15 games vs. WPG (total: 58 goals)…The Bolts are 5-3-2 in their last 10 road games at WPG and 3-5-2 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 13-11-5 all-time vs. WPG, including a road record of 6-6-2…Stamkos (15-17—32) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. WPG.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day

Conor Sheary – Upper-body, day-to-day

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 4 at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, January 6 at Boston Bruins

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings - Buy Tickets