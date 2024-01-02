Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, January 2 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Alex Barre-Boulet - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Jets are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Canada Life Centre…The Bolts fell to WPG in the first matchup of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss Nov. 22 at AMALIE Arena with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scoring the goals for Tampa Bay…Stamkos has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games vs. WPG (5-8—13) with five multi-point efforts during that span…Stamkos has pointed in 22 of his 25 career contests vs. WPG (15-17—32)…Nikita Kucherov has points in eight of his last nine games vs. WPG (6-7—13)…Anthony Cirelli has found the scoresheet in six of his nine career contests vs. WPG (6-5—11) and scored the lone hat trick of his career Jan. 17, 2020 at WPG…Victor Hedman has six points over his last four games vs. WPG (1-5—6)…Tampa Bay has scored three or more goals in 11 of their last 15 games vs. WPG (total: 58 goals)…The Bolts are 5-3-2 in their last 10 road games at WPG and 3-5-2 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 13-11-5 all-time vs. WPG, including a road record of 6-6-2…Stamkos (15-17—32) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. WPG.
Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day
Conor Sheary – Upper-body, day-to-day
The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 4 at Minnesota Wild
Saturday, January 6 at Boston Bruins
Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings - Buy Tickets