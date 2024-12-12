Nuts & Bolts: Calgary Flames up next

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 12 - 9 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - J.J. Moser

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will end a three-game trip to Canada when they face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday...Tampa Bay is 24-19-2 all-time against the Flames, a record that includes an 11-10-1 pace on the road...Calgary swept the Lightning last season, winning 4-2 on Dec. 16 in Calgary before taking down the Lightning by a 6-3 score on March 7...Forward Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring against the Flames last season with three assists, while Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Conor Sheary and Nick Paul each had two points...Kucherov is Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in scoring against Clgary with 5-15--20 in 18 games, while Steven Stamkos is second with 11-6--17 in 19 games...Hedman is the next active Bolt with 11 assists in 20 games... Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Calgary last season, going 0-2 with an .816 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 5-6-0 in his career against the Flames with an .886 save percentage... His five wins against Calgary are the most in franchise history.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Game-Worn Jersey Auction

Own a piece of history, and bid on a Home Game-worn Jerseys from the 2023-24 season. Visit TampaBaySports.com for more information and to place your bid today. Available while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 14, at Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, December 19 vs. St. Louis Blues