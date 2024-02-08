Nuts & Bolts: Another night in New York

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
When: Thursday, February 8 - 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: UBS Arena - Long Island, NY
TV coverage: TNT (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com
Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and Islanders are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at UBS Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-1-0 record vs. NYI last season, winning both contests at AMALIE Arena and dropping the lone game played on Long Island...Brayden Point (2-4—6) led all Tampa Bay skaters in assists and points vs. NYI last season and was tied with Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) for the team lead in goals...Point has found the scoresheet in six consecutive games vs. NYI (4-7—11) and has recorded at least one assist in each of the six contests...Kucherov is riding a six-game point streak vs. NYI (2-7—9)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in 16 of his last 20 contests vs. NYI (11-13—24)...Victor Hedman has recorded five points over his last six games vs. NYI (1- 4—5)...Brandon Hagel has posted three points over his last three contests vs. NYI (2-1—3)...Anthony Cirelli has three points over his last four games vs. NYI (1-2—3)...The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 road games at NYI and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 56-44-6 with three ties all-time vs. NYI, including a road record of 24-27-2 with one tie...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. NYI, while Stamkos (21-24—45) leads the way in assists.
Injuries
Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, day-to-day
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day
Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week
Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week
The Road Ahead
Saturday, February 10 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, February 13 at Boston Bruins
Thursday, February 15 vs. Colorado Avalanche