Nuts & Bolts: Another night in New York

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

When: Thursday, February 8 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena - Long Island, NY

TV coverage: TNT (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Islanders are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at UBS Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-1-0 record vs. NYI last season, winning both contests at AMALIE Arena and dropping the lone game played on Long Island...Brayden Point (2-4—6) led all Tampa Bay skaters in assists and points vs. NYI last season and was tied with Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4) for the team lead in goals...Point has found the scoresheet in six consecutive games vs. NYI (4-7—11) and has recorded at least one assist in each of the six contests...Kucherov is riding a six-game point streak vs. NYI (2-7—9)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in 16 of his last 20 contests vs. NYI (11-13—24)...Victor Hedman has recorded five points over his last six games vs. NYI (1- 4—5)...Brandon Hagel has posted three points over his last three contests vs. NYI (2-1—3)...Anthony Cirelli has three points over his last four games vs. NYI (1-2—3)...The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 road games at NYI and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 56-44-6 with three ties all-time vs. NYI, including a road record of 24-27-2 with one tie...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. NYI, while Stamkos (21-24—45) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day

Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week

Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 10 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, February 13 at Boston Bruins

Thursday, February 15 vs. Colorado Avalanche