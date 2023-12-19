Nuts & Bolts: Back home against the Blues

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, December 19 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Anthony Cirelli - Tanner Jeannot

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blues are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The two teams previously met Nov. 14 at Enterprise Center, where STL skated to a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay...Brayden Point (4-2—6) led the Lightning in goals and points vs. STL last season, while Nikita Kucherov (0- 4—4) paced the team in assists...Kucherov has picked up seven points over his last four games vs. STL (1-6—7) and has found the scoresheet in five of his six career home contests vs. STL (3-6—9)...Point has recorded eight points over his last four games vs. STL (5-3—8) and has notched six points in five career home contests vs. STL (3-3—6)... Steven Stamkos has collected five points over his last six games vs. STL (1-4—5) and has 12 points over his 10 career home contests vs. STL (4-8—12)...Since being acquired by Tampa Bay in 2022, Brandon Hagel has recorded three points in his three games vs. STL (1-2—3)...Anthony Cirelli has picked up six points in his eight career contests vs. STL (4-2—6)...Victor Hedman has seven points over his last seven home games vs. STL (2-5—7)...The Bolts are 5-4-1 in their last 10 home games vs. STL and 4-4-2 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 17-25-5 with three ties all-time vs. STL, including a home record of 12-9-2 with three ties...Martin St. Louis holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. STL, while Stamkos (7-9—16) and Point (7-5—12) are tied for the lead in goals.

