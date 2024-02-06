Nuts & Bolts: Back from the break at MSG

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, February 7 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
TV coverage: TNT (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com
Lines from Tuesday's practice (subject to change)
Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Rangers are playing the second of three matchups this season and the only meeting at Madison Square Garden…Tampa Bay dropped the first meeting between the two teams this season in a 5-1 loss Dec. 30 at AMALIE Arena…Nikita Kucherov scored the Bolts lone goal Dec. 30 vs. NYR while Nick Paul and Steven Stamkos picked up the helpers…Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. NYR (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 meetings (3-11—14)…Kucherov has picked up points in each of his last five games at NYR (1-6—7) and 10 of his 12 career contests at Madison Square Garden (3-10—13)…Stamkos (7-8—15) and Brayden Point (4-7—11) have both pointed in nine of their last 12 games vs. NYR…Victor Hedman has recorded 13 points over his last 13 contests vs. NYR (1-12—13) and has nine points over his last 10 contests at Madison Square Garden (1-8—9)…The Bolts are 4-6-0 in their last 10 road games at NYR and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 50-48-7 with five ties all-time vs. NYR, including a home record of 24-28-2 with two ties...Martin St. Louis (20-26—46) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. NYR.
Injuries
Erik Cernak – Upper-body, day-to-day
Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, day-to-day
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day
Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week
Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week
The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 8 at New York Islanders
Saturday, February 10 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, February 13 at Boston Bruins