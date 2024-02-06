Nuts & Bolts: Back from the break at MSG

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, February 7 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

TV coverage: TNT (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: TNTdrama.com

Lines from Tuesday's practice (subject to change)

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Rangers are playing the second of three matchups this season and the only meeting at Madison Square Garden…Tampa Bay dropped the first meeting between the two teams this season in a 5-1 loss Dec. 30 at AMALIE Arena…Nikita Kucherov scored the Bolts lone goal Dec. 30 vs. NYR while Nick Paul and Steven Stamkos picked up the helpers…Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. NYR (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 meetings (3-11—14)…Kucherov has picked up points in each of his last five games at NYR (1-6—7) and 10 of his 12 career contests at Madison Square Garden (3-10—13)…Stamkos (7-8—15) and Brayden Point (4-7—11) have both pointed in nine of their last 12 games vs. NYR…Victor Hedman has recorded 13 points over his last 13 contests vs. NYR (1-12—13) and has nine points over his last 10 contests at Madison Square Garden (1-8—9)…The Bolts are 4-6-0 in their last 10 road games at NYR and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 50-48-7 with five ties all-time vs. NYR, including a home record of 24-28-2 with two ties...Martin St. Louis (20-26—46) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. NYR.

Injuries

Erik Cernak – Upper-body, day-to-day

Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day

Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week

Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 8 at New York Islanders

Saturday, February 10 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, February 13 at Boston Bruins