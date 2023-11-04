Nuts & Bolts: Aiming for a bounce back against the Sens

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 4 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Braydent Point - Mikey Eyssimont

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Senators are playing the second of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre...Tampa Bay fell to OTT 5-2 in the first meeting Oct. 15 at Canadian Tire Centre...After Vladimir Tarasenko gave OTT a 1-0 lead 7:02 into the opening frame, Anthony Cirelli answered for the Bolts and tied the game with his first goal of the season 60 seconds into the second period with Darren Raddysh and Tanner Jeannot picking up the helpers...Brady Tkachuk put OTT up 2-1 at the 8:48 mark of the second before Jeannot tied the game 4:12 later with his first goal of the year as Mikey Eyssimont and Victor Hedman recorded the assists...Following a goal by Mathieu Joseph with less than a minute to play in the second period, OTT added two more goals in the third from Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle to seal the 5-2 victory... Matt Tomkins made his first career NHL start in the defeat, stopping 33 of 37 shots against...Jon Cooper coached his 800th career NHL game...Nikita Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in four of his last five games vs. OTT (2-8—10) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 meetings (4-13—17)...Brayden Point has collected points in eight of his last 10 contests vs. OTT (7-9—16) with goals in seven of those 10 meetings...Steven Stamkos is riding a five-game point streak vs. OTT (2-7—9) with three consecutive multi-point efforts (1-6—7)...Jeannot has picked up points in five of his six career contests vs. OTT (3-3—6)...Hedman has points in 12 of his last 17 games at OTT (7-11—18)... Mikhail Sergachev has picked up points in five of his last seven games at OTT (3-3—6)...The Bolts are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games at OTT and 6-4-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 49-54-8 with two ties all-time vs. OTT, including a road record of 21-31-5... Stamkos (19-26—45) holds the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. OTT.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, Day-to-Day

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Monday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, November 7 at Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, November 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Buy Tickets