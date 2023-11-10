Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Canes

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
When: Saturday, November 11 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lineup from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Barre-Boulet
Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Hurricanes are playing the second of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts defeated CAR 3-0 in the first meeting of the year Oct. 24 at AMALIE Arena...Brayden Point opened the scoring when he redirected a point shot from Victor Hedman on the power play to put Tampa Bay up 1-0 with 54 seconds remaining in the first period...Nikita Kucherov picked up the secondary helper...Alex Barré-Boulet doubled the lead at the 17:51 mark of the second period when he sent a pass to the point for Darren Raddysh and went to the front of the net before redirecting a shot pass from Raddysh past Pyotr Kochetkov...Point recorded the secondary assist...Nick Paul closed the game out with 2:56 remaining after Mikhail Sergachev sent the puck to Brandon Hagel, who found Paul waiting at the left faceoff dot to fire a one-timer
to the far post...Jonas Johansson was perfect in goal for the Bolts, stopping all 32 shots he faced for his second career shutout and first as a member of the Lightning...Kucherov has picked up points in 12 consecutive home contests vs. CAR (5-14—19) and has recorded at least one point in 12 of his 13 career home games vs. CAR (5-14— 19)...Kucherov has points in 19 of his 25 career contests vs. CAR (7-22—29)...Point has recorded five points over his last two games vs. CAR (3-2—5) and has points in four of the last five meetings vs. CAR (4-4—8)...Point has found the scoresheet in nine of his 13 career home games vs. CAR (7-8—15)...Steven Stamkos has recorded seven points over his last five contests vs. CAR (2-5—7)...Hedman has found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 13 home contests vs. CAR (4-9—13)...The Bolts are 6-2-2 in their last 10 home games vs. CAR and 4-4-2 in the last 10 meetings overall... Tampa Bay is 70-51-11 with 10 ties all-time vs. CAR, including a home record of 43-21-3 with three ties...Martin St. Louis (38-48—86) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. CAR.
Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 14 at St. Louis Blues
Thursday, November 16 at Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, November 18 vs. Edmonton Oilers - Buy Tickets