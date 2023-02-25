Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Red Wings 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy has delivered many brilliant performances in his career. Add another to the list. Vasilevskiy made 45 saves in shutting out the Red Wings. He stopped point-blank chances, screened shots, deflected shots, and backdoor attempts. The Wings played a very strong game. But because of Vasilevskiy, they came out of it without any points.

Unfortunately, the team in front of Vasilevskiy didn't have nearly as strong a night. The Lightning were badly outplayed. Detroit was hungrier and quicker. The Wings moved pucks crisply up the ice and effectively pressured when they didn't have the puck. Repeatedly they broke up Lightning cleaning attempts, leading to long, extended shifts in the Tampa Bay defensive zone. So the Lightning struggled with their puck play for much of the game. But they did block 28 of Detroit's shot attempts. A number of those came in the third period when a Red Wings player shot the puck from a dangerous location.

The Lightning didn't generate much pressure on Ville Husso, but they converted on a rush chance in each of the first two periods. From the neutral zone, Nikita Kucherov slid the puck forward to Brayden Point, who accelerated past Jake Walman and scored on a breakaway at 9:04 of the first. Then, in the closing seconds of the second, Kucherov backhanded a puck from the right circle towards the net. Husso appeared to be screened by Walman and allowed the puck to squeeze through his pads. The Kucherov goal extended the Lightning lead with seven seconds left in the middle stanza.

Prior to Alex Killorn's empty-netter late in the third, the Lightning hit two posts (including Killorn on a shorthanded breakaway). But as was the case in the first two periods, the action during the third took place primarily in the Tampa Bay defensive zone.

The Lightning helped themselves by killing four penalties in the game, including two in the third period. Vasilevskiy's final save came during Detroit's six-on-five - one more stop on a Grade-A chance (a Dylan Larkin tip from the low slot). Less than a minute later, Killorn iced the win with his empty-net goal.

The Lightning wrap up the back-to-back Sunday in Pittsburgh, where they'll face another hungry team battling for one of the Eastern Conference Wildcard spots. They'll look to match the opposition's urgency level more than they did in this contest against the Red Wings.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy - Lightning. 45-save shutout.

2. Brayden Point - Lightning. GWG, assist.

3. Nikita Kucherov - Lightning. Goal and assist.