Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 2

The Winnipeg Jets now have played 26 consecutive games in which they have held the opposition to three goals or less. They’ve limited the other team to two goals or less in 13 of their last 14 contests.

In other words, they are a team that defends very well. They are a team that doesn’t make many defensive mistakes. And they didn’t make many in this game against the Lightning.

That’s why the Lightning, despite bringing a high compete level and battling hard throughout the night, weren’t able to cash in for more than one goal. The Jets blocked 23 shots. They limited rebound opportunities. They protected the front of their net. And when the Lightning did get pucks through, goalie Connor Hellebuyck made saves.

The Lightning played this game with only five defensemen, so it was imperative that they managed the puck well and avoided long, exhausting d-zone shifts. In the first period, they executed that part of their game to a T. They broke out of their own zone cleanly and forced the Jets to play defense for much of the frame. The Lightning grabbed a 1-0 lead when Steven Stamkos converted on a power play at 6:18. Despite owning a large possession advantage, however, they couldn’t add to their lead.

In the second period, the Lightning weren’t quite as crisp in their puck play. As a result, the Jets enjoyed more possession time. And before the period was halfway done, Winnipeg had popped in two goals to grab the lead. First, the Lightning lost coverage on defenseman Neal Pionk, who slipped into the high slot and tipped in a point shot from Brenden Dillon at 4:44. Winnipeg’s go-ahead goal came after the Lightning were unable to win a couple of puck battles in their own end. The Jets maintained possession. Cole Perfetti’s shot from the slot hit Tanner Jeannot and caromed directly to Alex Iafallo, who was open in front. He one-timed the puck into the net at 9:13.

The Lightning still had a fair amount of possession time in the second, and they kept working hard to generate chances. They fired 14 second-period shots on net but couldn’t finish on any of them.

Back-to-back penalty kills early in the third took away some of the Lightning’s push. Although they got through both kills successfully, they had a more difficult time applying sustained pressure for much of the rest of the game. When Andrei Vasilevskiy attempted to play the puck and turned it over to Vlad Namestnikov, the Jets added a third goal. Namestnikov set up Nikolaj Ehlers in the slot for the 3-1 tally at 15:13. A Morgan Barron empty-netter at 17:53 and a Nikita Kucheorv six-on-four power-play goal at 19:13 set the final at 4-2.

Based on how hard they competed in this game, the Lightning might have been ahead or tied after two periods. Instead, after making a couple of mistakes in their own zone, they found themselves trailing after 40 minutes against one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. That was not an ideal scenario, and they couldn’t rally from the deficit.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Connor Hellebuyck — Jets. 33 saves.

Vlad Namestnikov — Jets. Three assists.