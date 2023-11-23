Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 3, Lightning 2 — OT

Losing in overtime leaves a bitter taste. Unfortunately for the Lightning, they’ve now experienced that bitter taste five times already this year. But despite the outcome, the Lightning did play well against the Winnipeg Jets. They rallied from an early 2-0 deficit against one of the better defensive teams in the NHL. And as they did on Monday against Boston, the Lightning used a patient, disciplined approach, which helped them limit opposition scoring chances and earn a point in the standings.

Although the Jets netted the game’s first two goals, the Lightning were the more dangerous team over the opening 27 minutes. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck made two of his best saves in the game’s early minutes — a stop on a Nikita Kucherov one-timer from the right circle and a glove save on Brandon Hagel’s breakaway. Then, after the Lightning fell behind (the Jets got a rebound goal from Josh Morrissey at 5:29 and Mark Scheifele’s deflection power-play goal at 13:06), they pushed back for the remainder of the period. In all, they posted 16 first-period shots. One of those went in. During a Lightning power play late in the frame, Steven Stamkos one-timed Kucherov’s cross-ice feed into the net.

To start the second period, the Lightning kept their foot on the gas. They buzzed around the Winnipeg net and generated a handful of scoring chances. They thought they had tied the game when Tanner Jeannot jammed a puck over the goalline. But the officials waived off the tally, citing goalie interference. Soon after, the Lightning almost scored on a similar play — Hagel poked a loose puck in the crease past Hellebuyck, but it hit the post and stayed out. The puck slid to the boards, where Hagel and Brayden Point won a puck battle. Hagel passed to Point, who skated to the bottom of the left circle and roofed a shot into the top of the net.

That goal came at 6:13 of the second and was the final tally during regulation time. The remaining 33 minutes or so were evenly played. Both teams had moments when they surged and applied pressure. But overall, the scoring-chance opportunities were limited. So were whistles, especially in the third period. There were only six total faceoffs in the entire frame.

On Monday against Boston, the Lightning finally won their first overtime game of the season. They won a couple of faceoffs and dominated possession. In this game, they lost the first two faceoffs in overtime (and yielded an early rush chance to Winnipeg). Then they won the next two draws, helping them gain possession in the offensive zone. But they turned the puck over in the Winnipeg end, allowing the Jets to counter. With the puck in the Lightning end, Vlad Namestikov was chased by Point and Victor Hedman along the boards. Had Namestnikov lost the puck, the Lightning would have had an odd-man rush opportunity. Instead, the former Lightning center worked the puck deeper in the zone, away from Point and Hedman. It reached Neal Pionk, creating a two-on-one chance down low. Pionk set up Adam Lowry for the winning goal.

So the Lightning didn’t earn the second point on this night. But they delivered a solid defensive performance and at least banked one point. They earned five out of six points during this challenging three-game homestand.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Adam Lowry — Jets. OT winner.

Josh Morrissey — Jets. Goal and assist.