Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canucks 4, Lightning 1

Extra Shift: Canucks 4 Lightning 1

The Vancouver Canucks may be the top offensive team in the NHL so far this year — and they are a prolific-scoring club — but they are also an excellent defensive team. They won this game with defense. After allowing a goal to Brayden Point at 1:25 of the first period, the Canucks limited the Lightning to only a handful of scoring chances the rest of the way.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay was not able to match Vancouver’s defensive performance. In the second period, the Lightning twice compounded a turnover with a coverage breakdown. Both sequences ended with a Brock Boeser goal. A 1-1 game turned into a 3-1 deficit.

The Lightning owned more possession than the Canucks in both the first and third periods. They competed hard to win puck battles and didn’t spend much time in the defensive zone. That possession advantage is reflected in the shot and attempt totals. In those two periods, the Lightning outshot the Canucks, 24-8, and attempts were 50-27. But Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was never under siege. The Point goal came at the end of a pretty passing sequence, but that Vancouver breakdown was an isolated one. Demko delivered a solid performance, though he wasn’t forced to make many key saves. Two of his best came near the end of the first period, when he made consecutive stops on Steven Stamkos during a Lightning power play. For much of the night, however, the Canucks checked effectively and protected the front of their net. The Canucks’ PK, which came in with just a 75% success rate, was also strong. Vancouver killed off three Lightning power plays.

Vancouver tied the game with a power-play goal from Andrei Kuzmenko at 6:08 of the first. So it was a 1-1 contest heading into the second. The middle stanza was Vancouver’s strongest offensive period. The Canucks owned most of the possession time, outshooting the Lightning, 14-5. And the second period was the frame in which they grabbed the lead. On the 2-1 goal, Filip Hronek intercepted the puck at the right point and immediately threw the puck towards the net. The Canucks established net-front position — all three forwards were around the net — and registered three shot attempts in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy made a save on J.T. Miller, but Boeser backhanded in the rebound at 9:29. Over seven minutes later, the Lightning again lost the puck in the defensive zone and paid for it. Moments later, Quinn Hughes skated behind the net and drew the attention of the five defenders. Hughes passed to Boeser, who was open in the high slot, and Boeser drilled a shot inside the post at 16:52.

Up by two entering the third, the Canucks played a smart, structured final 20 minutes. The Lightning may have posted 13 third-period shots but could not generate many high-quality attempts. Boeser completed his hat trick with an empty-netter.

It was an impressive showing for the Canucks, who showed why they have been a top-five defensive team in the NHL this year.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Brock Boeser — Canucks. Hat trick.

Quinn Hughes — Canucks. Three assists.