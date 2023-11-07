Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT

Well, this was certainly a glass-half-full/glass-half-empty sort of game for the Lightning. On the empty side of the ledger: they blew a 4-1 first-period lead, and they lost another overtime game in which they didn’t have any possession time. On the plus side of the ledger: they battled back from a 5-4 third-period deficit, and they gained another point in the standings.

This was a contest in which the top players for both teams accounted for most of the scoring. In the first period, the Lightning netted four unanswered goals, and Nikita Kucherov pointed on all of them. First, he set up Victor Hedman off the rush for a left-circle shot that beat Ilya Samsonov at 4:17 (just 35 seconds after Matthew Knies had given the Leafs a 1-0 lead). Kucherov scored the next two Lightning goals, both on one-timers — he snapped home a shot off the rush from the right circle and later tallied on the power play. Finally, he set up Brayden Point’s power-play goal from the slot at 15:13. In addition to Kucherov’s four points, Hedman posted a goal and two assists, while Point had a goal and an assist.

One reason why the Lightning did so well in the first period was they came out of the defensive zone cleanly. (There was one time they didn’t and it led to Knies’ opening goal.) But at the start of the second period, the Lightning were less clean in their d-zone puck management. The Leafs had several extended offensive-zone shifts, one of which followed an unforced Lightning icing infraction. Auston Matthews scored from the high slot, snapping a shot past a screened Jonas Johansson. Minutes later, Matthews struck again, converting an in-alone chance off the rush.

Now it was a 4-3 game, and there were still over 15 minutes left in the second period. But the Lightning settled things down and did well to limit the high-danger chances for much of the rest of the period.

To start the third, however, mistakes cost them dearly once again. A d-zone turnover yielded Calle Jarnkrok’s rebound goal, and on the ensuing shift, Mitch Marner scored off the rush. The goals came eight seconds apart. (The line of Matthews, Marner, and Knies accounted for four of the five Toronto goals in regulation.)

But the Lightning kept plugging away on Joseph Woll, who replaced Samsonov in the first period. They navigated successfully through a late penalty kill, keeping the deficit at one. Two shifts after the infraction ended, they broke though. Calvin de Haan’s left-point shot handcuffed Woll, and Brandon Hagel knocked in the rebound.

For the fourth straight overtime game this year, the Lightning lost the opening faceoff. In two of the earlier games, they momentarily had possession, but that possession was brief. In this game, they never got the puck. Morgan Rielly set up Jarnkrok at the side of the net for a tap-in goal 46 seconds into the OT.

It’s a frustrating trend for the Lightning, but at least they salvaged a point from this game. They’ll look to end the trip on a high note when they complete the back-to-back on Tuesday in Montreal.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: