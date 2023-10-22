Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT

Certainly, this was a disappointing loss for the Lightning and their fans, a defeat that brought back memories from last spring’s playoff series between the teams. Three times during that series, the Maple Leafs won an overtime game at Amalie Arena, and in two of them, they rallied from a third-period deficit. That happened again tonight.

So the result was a frustrating one — with less than eight minutes remaining, the Lightning had a two-goal lead, and they failed to protect it. But they did bank a point from the overtime loss, a point they likely wouldn’t have gotten at all if not for the play of goaltender Jonas Johansson. Johansson faced 52 shots, many of which were high-danger attempts. He delivered a brilliant performance.

While it’s true that Toronto applied heavy pressure — especially in the first and third periods — the Lightning, with far less possession time, generated plenty of scoring chances themselves. Joseph Woll, who relieved Ilya Samsonov in the first period, stopped all 29 shots that he faced. Woll dealt with a high volume of scoring chances and was up to the task. One of his best saves came in the final 20 seconds of regulation — he made a lunging save on Nikita Kucherov’s close-range rebound shot, preserving the 3-3 tie.

So this game had a run-and-gun feel to it. The difference was that the Leafs dictated play for longer segments of the game; consequently, they ended up with more shots, attempts, and scoring chances.

The Lightning’s tightest defensive period was the middle stanza. It was also the frame in which they might have extended their 3-1 lead — they received overlapping power plays, leading to a 26-second five-on-three. But after scoring two first-period power-play goals, they came up empty on their two second-period opportunities.

In the first and third periods, however, the Maple Leafs regularly created dangerous looks. They posted 17 first-period shots and recorded 20 more in the third. It wasn’t until the final half of the third that they managed to rally. While Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner produced many dynamic offensive-zone shifts, it was the duo of Max Demi and Matthew Knies that teamed up for both of Toronto’s third-period goals. On the first of those, the Lightning had a rush coverage miscue. Domi’s cross-ice pass found its way through the middle of the ice and ended up on Knies’ stick in a prime-scoring area. Knies made a perfect shot, snapping the puck into the top of the net. The tying goal occurred after the Lightning lost the puck in the neutral zone as they were trying to execute a line change. This led to a two-on-one rush for Domi and Knies; Knies finished his shot from the low slot, tying the game.

Toronto owned nearly all of the possession in overtime. The Lightning didn’t have the puck for very much time, but the winning goal came directly off a Tampa Bay turnover. John Klingberg intercepted a neutral-zone pass, and moments later, the Leafs completed a two-on-one rush to win the game.

The homestand continues on Tuesday when the Lightning host Carolina.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):