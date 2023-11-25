Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Hurricanes 2

This was a very strange game. The Carolina Hurricanes dominated possession during five-on-five play for much of the night. They held the Lightning to just one shot on goal during the first period (and that shot came from the neutral zone). Tampa Bay registered just 14 SOG for the game and only managed 30 total shot attempts. So how did the Lightning win the game, 8-2?

First of all, the Lightning did defend hard and effectively during those long segments in which they didn’t have the puck. They blocked 22 shots and protected the front of the net well. So Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was making his season debut, didn’t have to face as many scoring chances as he might have, given Carolina’s possession advantage. Still, he was sharp and showed no signs of rust, despite the fact that he hadn’t played in a game since last April.

Second, the Ligthhing’s power play gave them a boost early in the second period. They received four consecutive power plays to open the frame. They netted three power-play goals, erasing a 1-0 deficit and grabbing a two-goal lead. On all three tallies, they used quick puck movement to break down Carolina’s aggressive penalty kill. Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point found the back of the net.

After those goals, the Lightning managed to post only three additional shots during that middle stanza. The Hurricanes received three straight power-play chances of their own before the period ended. They converted on the second of those, making it 3-2 at 14:45. The ‘Canes applied heavy pressure over the final 5:15 of the period, but Vasilevskiy made seven saves during that timeframe to preserve the Lightning lead.

The Hurricanes began the third period owning all of the possession. The Lightning struggled to maneuver the puck up the ice over the first five minutes of the frame. But then Point sped into the offensive zone and set up Brandon Hagel with a cross-ice pass. Hagel whipped the puck over Antti Raanta’s glove to extend the lead at 5:33. Just over a minute later, Luke Glendening grabbed a loose puck behind the Carolina net and scored on a wraparound. That took much of the wind out of Carolina’s sails. Tampa Bay netted three more goals in the period, two of which were scored five-on-five and one on the power play.

The Lightning’s 57.1 shooting percentage in the game is the highest-recorded percentage since the NHL began tracking that statistic. Their talented playmakers made plays, created scoring chances, and converted on them. Kucherov tied a franchise record with six points. Point posted his second hat trick of the season and finished with five points.

It was an unusual path to victory. But the Lightning will gladly take the two points.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: