Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 7, Wild 3

This was a strong, overall performance for the Lightning, one that helped them complete a perfect 4-0 homestand.

In every area, the Lightning held an advantage: shots on goal, shot attempts, scoring chances, special teams play, and, of course, goals scored.

Still, the Lightning had some defensive issues in the game. Most of those occurred when Minnesota’s line of Marco Rossi, Kirill Kaprizov, and Mats Zuccarello were on the ice. Early in the game, the Lightning committed a defensive-zone turnover and couldn’t get tired players off the ice. Eventually, Kaprizov set up Joel Eriksson Ek (who had changed for Rossi), and Eriksson Ek wristed a left-circle shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 5:17.

The Wild scored three goals in the game, and after each tally, the Lightning had a quick response. Just 55 seconds after Minnesota grabbed the lead, Victor Hedman tied the score with a slapshot from the point. The Wild would not have another lead in the game.

The Lightning went up 2-1 when Anthony Cirelli converted off the rush as a Lightning power play was expiring. Hedman helped create the goal by joining the rush and skating to the front of the net. Cirelli’s shot beat Filip Gustavsson on the stick side at :16 of the second.

That goal gave the Lightning momentum, and they created several additional scoring chances over the next few minutes. One of those went in — Conor Sheary set up Waltteri Merela for a one-timer at the back post at 3:20. It was Merela’s first NHL goal and first NHL point.

The Wild pressed during the middle part of the second period and were rewarded with a goal off the rush. Rossi finished a slick passing sequence. But once again, the Lightning answered quickly. Less than two minutes later, Steven Stamkos checked Brock Faber behind the Minnesota net, creating a turnover. Nikita Kucherov passed the puck to Brayden Point in the low slot. Gustavsson stopped Point’s initial shot but couldn’t save the rebound.

The Rossi line stuck again in the dying seconds of the period. Defenseman Jake Middleton went to the front of the net and redirected a Rossi pass at 19:45. So the Lightning’s lead was cut to 4-3. But just before the period ended, Marcus Johansson high-sticked Darren Raddysh. So the Lightning began the third period on the power play. Stamkos’ shot deflected off Faber and into the net at 1:09. The Lightning had their two-goal lead back.

Mikey Eyssimont added to the advantage when he banged in a rebound of Cirelli’s shot at 6:59. It was the Lightning’s third power-play goal of the night — they improved to 6-6 on the power play over their past two games. Cirelli finished the scoring with his second of the game at 17:52.

While the Lightning may have had difficulty dealing with the Rossi line, the Wild had no answer for the Point line. Point, Kucherov, and Stamkos combined to post seven points. Hedman, often out on the ice with those three, contributed four points.

In winning his fourth straight start, Vasilevskiy delivered another excellent performance. He stopped several dangerous scoring chances, including Connor Dewar’s shorthanded breakaway in the first period.

The Lightning will look to extend the winning streak when they begin a three-game road trip in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Victor Hedman — Lightning. Goal and three assists.

Brayden Point — Lightning. Goal and two assists.