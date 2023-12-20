Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Blues 1

This game against St. Louis began a stretch for the Lightning in which they play five of six at home. During his morning press conference, Jon Cooper cited this six-game segment as an important one for his team — it represents an opportunity for the Lightning to make a move up the standings. They certainly started this segment well, recording a blowout victory.

The Lightning came out of the gates well, dominating possession in the early minutes. They recorded the game’s first seven shots. In all, they outshot the Blues, 14-5, in the first and grabbed a 3-0 lead. The first two goals were scored after the Lightning got a puck to the front of the net. With St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington behind the net (he unsuccessfully tried to corral a dump-in from Haydn Fleury), Tanner Jeannot collected the puck at the side of the net and centered it. Mikey Eyssimont redirected it in at 2:23. The goal was reviewed (to determine if Eyssimont batted it in with his glove) but was allowed to stand. With just under three minutes remaining in the frame, Connor Sheary backhanded a shot from the right circle that was blocked. But during the ensuing goalmouth scramble, Tyler Motte swiped the puck across the goal line. Then, with just under 14 seconds left, Nikita Kucherov wired a shot from the high slot past a screened Binnington. It was a strong period for the Lightning but not a flawless one. They allowed some odd-man rushes to the Blues, including one during a Lightning power play. But Vasilevskiy denied that attempt, and the Lightning took their three-goal lead into the first intermission.

That advantage became a four-goal edge at 1:36 of the second period, when Kucherov netted his second of the game. He wristed a shot from the right circle through Binnington’s pads. When Fleury fired a point shot past Binnington at 12:13, the Blues made a goalie change — Joel Hofer played the rest of the game.

The Lightning came out of the second period with a 5-0 lead. Still, the game could have been closer. The Lightning endured some of the puck management issues that have plagued them at points this season. The Blues generated a handful of chances (including two separate shorthanded rushes on the same penalty kill) and fired 13 shots on net. But Vasilevskiy denied them all.

In the third period, the Lightning’s lead was never threatened. The teams traded power-play goals, setting the final at 6-1.

The Lightning played most of the night with only five defensemen. Mikhail Sergachev had to depart in the first period after having a St. Louis shot hit him. But the other D stepped up, especially Fleury. He contributed his two points and played a season-high 22:32.

Next up for the Lightning will be the Vegas Golden Knights, who visit on Thursday.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Two goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 28 saves.