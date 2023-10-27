News Feed

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning get second-straight shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

JAMIELYNN MONTE HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in shutout win

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Carolina Hurricanes up next on the homestand

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Toronto Maple Leafs in town for a playoff rematch

The Backcheck: Tampa bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks to open homestand

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sharks 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout victory to Carolina on Tuesday

By Dave Mishkin
@DaveMishkin TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning thoroughly overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks. Tampa Bay brought a high work ethic and managed the puck well; consequently, the Lightning dominated possession. In addition, they moved the puck quickly and repeatedly created scoring chances. Six of those opportunities went into the San Jose net.

Perhaps there was any concern this might be a ‘trap game’ for the Lightning, since the Sharks had yet to record a win so far this season. But the players made it clear from the opening faceoff that the Sharks had their full attention. They immediately entered the offensive zone and applied heavy pressure. It was on their second shift that they grabbed the lead. Brayden Point finished a perfect shot from the right circle into the top of the net.

The Lightning added two more goals before the first period ended, but if not for San Jose goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, they’d have scored five or six in the frame. 

Having established a multi-goal lead after one period, the Lightning didn’t let their foot off the gas. The final 40 minutes resembled the opening 20 — they spent most of that time in the offensive zone and popped in three additional goals.

Jonas Johansson recorded his second consecutive shutout. He only faced 23 shots, but several of them were dangerous attempts. Also, those shots came sporadically. He’d be idle for several minutes before having to record a tough save.

The final shot totals (31-23 in favor of Tampa Bay) don’t tell the story of how decisively the Lightning outplayed the Sharks. That’s because the Sharks were efficient at getting pucks to the net on those few occasions when they had the puck in the offensive zone. Also, the majority of the Lightning’s shot attempts were not on net — they had 22 shots blocked and 24 others missed the net. Final attempts were 77-41.

The Lightning are 3-0-1 through the first four games of the homestand, which concludes Monday against Seattle.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

  • Mikey Eyssimont — Lightning. Goal.
  • Victor Hedman — Lightning. Two assists.
  • Jonas Johansson — Lightning. 23-save shutout.