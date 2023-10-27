Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sharks 0

The Lightning thoroughly overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks. Tampa Bay brought a high work ethic and managed the puck well; consequently, the Lightning dominated possession. In addition, they moved the puck quickly and repeatedly created scoring chances. Six of those opportunities went into the San Jose net.

Perhaps there was any concern this might be a ‘trap game’ for the Lightning, since the Sharks had yet to record a win so far this season. But the players made it clear from the opening faceoff that the Sharks had their full attention. They immediately entered the offensive zone and applied heavy pressure. It was on their second shift that they grabbed the lead. Brayden Point finished a perfect shot from the right circle into the top of the net.

The Lightning added two more goals before the first period ended, but if not for San Jose goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, they’d have scored five or six in the frame.

Having established a multi-goal lead after one period, the Lightning didn’t let their foot off the gas. The final 40 minutes resembled the opening 20 — they spent most of that time in the offensive zone and popped in three additional goals.

Jonas Johansson recorded his second consecutive shutout. He only faced 23 shots, but several of them were dangerous attempts. Also, those shots came sporadically. He’d be idle for several minutes before having to record a tough save.

The final shot totals (31-23 in favor of Tampa Bay) don’t tell the story of how decisively the Lightning outplayed the Sharks. That’s because the Sharks were efficient at getting pucks to the net on those few occasions when they had the puck in the offensive zone. Also, the majority of the Lightning’s shot attempts were not on net — they had 22 shots blocked and 24 others missed the net. Final attempts were 77-41.

The Lightning are 3-0-1 through the first four games of the homestand, which concludes Monday against Seattle.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Mikey Eyssimont — Lightning. Goal.

Victor Hedman — Lightning. Two assists.