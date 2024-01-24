Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Flyers 3

With this victory, the Lightning met a couple of objectives: they got back in the win column after their five-game winning streak was snapped, and they ended the road trip with more points (4) than games (3).

Several factors led to the victory. The Lightning made high-skilled plays leading to goals. They won the special teams battle. They received top-notch goaltending. And they delivered a shutdown defensive performance in the third period after the Flyers cut their lead to 4-3.

The first period, in terms of possession, was fairly even. But the Lightning outscored the Flyers, 2-0. Max Crozier earned his first NHL point when he fired a shot from the top of the right circle that Brayden Point deflected in the net at 1:46. The Lightning added to their lead late in the frame. Just two seconds after a power play ended, Brandon Hagel wired a cross-ice pass to Nikita Kucherov, who one-timed a right-circle shot into the top of the net.

The Lightning entered the game with the top power-play percentage in the NHL, while the Flyers ranked second in penalty killing. The Lightning won this matchup. Early in the second period, the Lightning received their second power-play chance, and they cashed in. Behind the Flyers net, Steven Stamkos disrupted a Philadelphia clearing attempt. The puck caromed to Point in the slot, and he passed to Kucherov at the side of the net. Kucherov buried his shot into an open side of the cage at 2:24. The Lightning would add tack on another power-play goal before the period ended. Victor Hedman’s point shot went wide of the net, but Kucherov one-timed the ricocheting puck from the side of the net to Mikey Eyssimont in the low slot. Eyssimont had his stick ready, and he redirected the puck home at 17:42.

But those two power-play goals were the lone highlights in what was a very rough second period. The Lightning lost 13 of 18 faceoffs, struggled with d-zone clears, and ceded most of the possession to Philadelphia. The Flyers netted two goals of their own — they came in between the two Lightning scores. But they could have netted more than two. Andrei Vasilevskiy was terrific in stopping 12 of 14 shots in the frame, helping the Lightning get out of the period with a two-goal lead.

That lead became a one-goal advantage in the opening minute of the third. With the teams skating four-on-four, Cam York followed his own initial shot (which was blocked) and batted a backhander out of the air and into the Lightning net at :42.

Unlike the second period, however, the Lightning didn’t allow the Flyers to build momentum. They got pucks out of the d-zone cleanly. They put pucks behind the Philadelphia defensemen. They spent time in the offensive zone and forced the Flyers to defend. And they limited dangerous scoring chances.

The Lightning sealed the win with a couple of empty-netters in the final minute. Kucherov recorded the second of those, completing a hat-trick and a four-point night.

The victory helped take the sting away from Sunday’s disappointing loss in Detroit and helped make the road trip a successful one.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: