Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Senators 4

Following Thursday’s disappointing regulation loss in Columbus, Jon Cooper remarked that his players needed to bring a high compete level for a full 60 minutes if they hoped to have success on the road.

Against Ottawa on Saturday, the Lightning brought that high compete, and it helped them build a multi-goal lead after 40 minutes. While the third period had a helter-skelter feel to it — the teams combined for five goals, with the Senators scoring three of them — the Lightning managed to get this game across the finish line and record their first road victory of the season.

The Lightning began this game with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov on separate lines, something that has rarely happened often over the past several seasons. After Austin Watson got into an early fight and had to serve a five-minute penalty, the lines were shuffled — so Point and Kucherov saw some time together. Later in the first period, they were reunited once again, and they teamed up on Victor Hedman’s goal at 17:05 that tied the game at one. From that point on, they played together for the rest of the game.

Both players delivered monster performances. Point recorded a hat trick and added an assist. Kucherov posted a goal and four assists. Point’s goal off a two-on-one early in the second period gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead, one they would not relinquish. Mikey Eyssimont split two Ottawa defensemen and chipped the puck over the glove of Joonas Korpisalo. That goal, which came at 4:57 of the second, ended Korpisalo’s night. Anton Forsberg replaced him. By the end of the period, it was 4-1. Forsberg made a save on a Kucherov shot, and the puck dropped between his pads. Point jabbed it in at 18:19.

Through two periods, the Lightning had decisively outplayed the Sens. They dominated possession (shot attempts were 56-33 in favor of Tampa Bay at that point), and generated numerous scoring chances. That was especially true in the second period, a frame in which they might have scored more than the three that they did tally.

Against the Blue Jackets, the Lightning had not been able to follow up their strong second period. Instead, they surrendered a lead in the third and lost in regulation. That didn’t happen in this game, although the Sens made a third-period push. Early in the period, they scored their second goal and received a power play chance shortly thereafter. But the Lightning killed it off — with the help of some key saves from Jonas Johansson — and then they got back-to-back power play chances of their own. The second of those resulted in Point’s hat trick goal at 9:38, and the Lightning were back up by three.

The Sens scored a power play goal at 11:08. It was 5-3. Kucherov answered 16 seconds later, making it 6-3. The Sens tallied one more — Drake Batherson finished an in-alone chance at 12:14. The Lightning challenged the goal for a missed hand pass (Jake Sanderson appeared to direct the puck to Brady Tkachuk with his forearm), but they lost the challenge. So the Sens went back on the power play with a chance to cut the Lightning lead to 6-5.

Just as they did after two earlier Ottawa goals in the period, however, the Lightning had a response. They delivered a terrific kill. Then they limited any dangerous looks the rest of the way.

The third period might have been bumpier than the Lightning would have liked, but they navigated the momentum swings of that final frame well. That helped them hold onto the lead they had built through their excellent work during the first two periods.

