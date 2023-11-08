Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

As they did in the Toronto game on Monday, the Lightning jumped out to a big first-period lead. Unlike Monday’s contest, they didn’t relinquish it. Despite playing the second half of a back-to-back against a rested opponent and losing Conor Sheary to injury after one shift, the Lightning managed the final 40 minutes well and got this game across the finish line.

Dealing with a back-to-back on the road can be challenging, especially if the home team didn’t play the night before. But there can be one advantage for the visitors: they are in game mode right from the opening faceoff.

Sure enough, the Lightning jumped on the Canadiens immediately, scoring a goal 22 seconds into the game. Off the rush, Brandon Hagel wired a cross ice pass to Nikita Kucherov, who drilled a right-circle one-timer past the stick of Jake Allen.

Before the period was 14 minutes old, the Lightning had added three more goals. Nick Paul scored on a rebound at 7:15; Alex Barre-Boulet netted a power-play goal at 9:09, firing a one-timer off another Hagel cross-ice pass; and Mikey Eyssimont wristed a bad-angle shot from the side of the net over Allen’s right shoulder at 13:50.

Not only did the Lightning tally those four goals (and chase Allen in the process), they thoroughly dominated play in the first period. The Habs had very little puck possession, save for four minutes of power-play time they received in the frame.

During the second and third periods, the Lightning weren’t able to tilt the ice as decisively. But they still generated additional scoring chances. Sam Montembeault was very sharp in relief of Allen. He stopped Eyssimont’s breakaway and Brayden Point’s in-alone chance. Both those stops came during the middle stanza and kept the game at 4-0.

The Lightning killed two additional penalties in the second period, and then they took back-to-back penalties early in the third. The Habs finally broke through on the second of those. Then they scored again on the ensuing shift. It was a 4-2 game. But the Lightning effectively limited dangerous chances the rest of the way. During a late third-period power play, Paul netted his second goal — he slammed in the rebound of a Kucherov shot. Christian Dvorak tallied a goal in the dying seconds to set the final at 5-3.

Matt Tomkins made several timely saves, especially during the final 40 minutes. He earned his first NHL victory. Congratulations to him.

For every road trip, Jon Cooper wants to bring home more points than there were games played. The Lightning may have surrendered a couple of leads during the four-game trip and left potential points on the table. But with five points gained, they still met their coach’s standard.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: