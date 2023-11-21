Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT

This was not a mistake-free performance for the Lightning. But given the quality of the opposition and the way the game unfolded, it might have been their most impressive victory of the season.

The Lightning were facing the best defensive team in the NHL, a club that has suffered just one regulation loss all season. In order to have success against the Bruins, the Lightning needed to deliver a complete performance, one in which they put forth a high compete-level. It required the players to take only what the Bruins gave them — and not press to make plays that weren’t available.

For much of the night, the Lightning accomplished those goals. They competed hard, and as a result, they won the majority of puck battles. They owned a possession advantage; in fact, there were long stretches in which they dominated play. When it came to making plays, they didn’t get greedy. So they didn’t leave themselves susceptible to turnovers and counterattacks.

This style of disciplined hockey helped the Lightning build a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Then came the final frame. In terms of dictating the action and possessing the puck, it was their strongest period of the game. They held the Bruins to just five shots on net and only nine total shot attempts. But they made three mistakes. First, they gave the dangerous David Pastrnak room to shoot — he buried a shot at 6:26. A failed clear led to John Beecher’s tally at 7:47. Finally, a coverage miscue resulted in Charlie Coyle’s tally at 16:09.

So in many ways, it was a confounding, frustrating period for the Lightning. But it was also a period in which they showed their mettle. For the second game in a row, they rallied from two separate third-period deficits. And on this night, they did it against a team that rarely surrenders the lead.

After falling behind, they never stopped pushing to tie. Less than a minute after Beecher’s tally, they knotted the game at three with an Austin Watson goal at 8:44. They worked hard to maintain possession in the offensive zone before Anthony Cirelli centered a pass from behind the net to Watson at the right circle. Watson one-timed his shot past the stick of Jeremy Swayman.

The goal that tied the contest at four came in the closing seconds. Victor Hedman saved the game by blocking a Boston clearing attempt at the offensive blue line. He passed it to Brandon Hagel at the right circle. Hagel curled to the right point and slipped it along the boards to Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov glided to the right corner before wiring a cross-ice backhand pass to Steven Stamkos at the left circle. Stamkos ripped a one-timer inside the near post at 19:55.

In overtime, the Lightning altered the script from their previous four OT games this season – all losses. They won two faceoffs, so they were the ones with possession. The Bruins were unable to execute a line change. The three Boston players who began OT – Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and Charlie McAvoy – were stuck on the ice for more than a minute. When they finally managed to clear the puck out of their own zone, Hedman regrouped just inside the Lightning’s blue line. Pastrnak changed for Brad Marchand. But as Zacha and McAvoy headed towards the Boston bench, the Lightning swapped their two forwards. Hagel and Mikey Eyssimont came over the boards. Zacha and McAvoy tried to turn back, but it was too late. Hedman headmanned a pass to Hagel, who got behind the two Boston defenders. Swayman had denied Hagel during a second-period breakaway, but Hagel buried his overtime chance, putting the puck between Swayman’s pads.

It was a thrilling come-from-behind victory for the Lightning. But just as importantly, they played a strong, overall game and were deserving of the two points.

