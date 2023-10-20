Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canucks 3

This was an important win for the Lightning, helping them snap a three-game winless skid as they begin their key five-game homestand. They put together some strong segments, and just as importantly, they found a way to regain momentum after falling behind in the second period. In all, it was a satisfying victory.

The Lightning came out of the gates well, dominating play in the opening minutes. They posted seven of the game’s first eight shots; five of those occurred during an early power play. Just past the halfway point of the period, the Lightning received their second power-play chance of the night and cashed in. Nick Paul stepped in front of a Tyler Myers’ clearing attempt and fed Steven Stamkos at the left circle. Stamkos took consecutive point-blank shots — Demo stopped both — before Paul swept the puck into the net at 11:10.

At that point, shots were 11-4 in favor of the Lightning. Then the Canucks pushed back over the final 8:50 of the frame. They posted nine of the period’s final 11 shots — including several close-range attempts — but Jonas Johansson kept them off the board.

In the second period, it took the Canucks only 14 seconds to tie the game, however. J.T. Miller stole the puck behind the Lightning net and set up Brock Boeser in front. Boeser snapped a shot over Johansson’s stick. Forty-eight seconds later, the Lightning committed another turnover, and once again the Canucks made them pay. Elias Pettersson cut off a clearing attempt at the offensive blue line and passed to Myers, who ripped a slapshot into the top of the net.

Those two goals swung momentum to the Vancouver side, and the Canucks enjoyed the run of play for a good portion of the middle stanza. They had several shifts in which they pinned the Lightning back in the Tampa Bay defensive zone. But credit the Lightning for limiting the number of dangerous attempts during that stretch. From the point that Myers scored until the Lightning tied the game — a span of over 14 1/2 minutes — Vancouver managed to put just three shots on net.

Mikey Eyssimont tallied the Lightning’s second goal; he accepted a neutral-zone cross-ice pass from Conor Sheary and sped into the Vancouver end. From the left circle, he whistled a shot over Demko’s glove, knotting the score at 15:43.

That goal sparked the Lightning, who overwhelmed the Canucks for the rest of the frame. And they grabbed the lead. At 16:52, Nikita Kucherov wristed a right-circle shot past a screened Demko. They had several chances to add to their advantage before the period ended, but Demko made five saves down the stretch to keep his team’s deficit at a goal.

The Lightning only registered four shots on goal during the third period, but they managed the final frame well. One of those shots went in, extending the lead to 4-2 at 4:42. With the Lightning on the power play, Paul won a puck battle in the left corner and made his way towards the front of the net. The Lightning had a numbers advantage down low, and Paul slid a cross-ice pass to Kucherov, who finished his shot into an open side of the net.

The Canucks tried to press the attack, but the Lightning stayed in the shooting lanes and blocked almost half of Vancouver’s 26 third-period shot attempts. Miller cut the lead to 4-3 when he converted during the six-on-five, but the Canucks would get no closer. Bowser had the best look to tie the game — a bouncing puck off the end boards caromed into the low slot and ended up on his stick — but Johansson stopped his backhander and covered the puck.

It was a hard-fought victory, one that improved the Lightning’s record to 2-2-1. The homestand continues on Saturday when the Maple Leafs visit Amalie Arena.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):