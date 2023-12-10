Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Kraken 3 — OT

In the first period, the Lightning scored two goals. They might have scored more, but Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer kept his team within striking distance. His Seattle teammates rewarded his effort when they rallied with three unanswered goals — they took the lead 14 seconds into the third period. So what might have been a blowout win for the Lightning turned into a dogfight. But they responded. First, they tied things up. Then, they killed two penalties in the latter stages of the third period and overtime. Finally, they won the game.

The Lightning dominated play in the opening frame. They fired 14 shots on net and accumulated numerous scoring chances. Two went in. Anthony Cirelli tipped a Nick Perbix shot into the top of the net at 9:28, and Nikita Kucherov finished a rush chance with a tap-in goal at 19:16. In a familiar storyline recently for the Lightning, however, they ran into a hot goalie. Many of Grubauer’s 12 saves were high-level stops. He added three additional tough saves at the beginning of the second period to keep his team’s deficit at 2-0.

Eventually, the Kraken pushed back. After posting only four shots on goal in the first, they fired 15 shots on net in the second and scored twice. Oliver Bjorkstrand wired a right-circle shot into the top corner of the net at 9:52. Just over two and half minutes later, Jamie Oleksiak tied the game with a slapshot from the left circle.

The Kraken carried a power play into the third and grabbed the lead at :14. Jared McCann ripped a shot from the left circle past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Over the next several minutes, the Kraken surged. They had a few close-call opportunities that didn’t go in the net. Fortunately for the Lightning, the score remained 3-2.

Late in the second period, Grubauer injured himself while making a side-to-side save attempt on a Cirelli shorthanded bid. So Joey Daccord played the third. Through the first seven minutes of the period, the Lightning managed to post only one shot on Daccord — and that was on a neutral-zone dump-in. But their second shot was a prime chance, and it got the game tied. Off the rush, Kucherov set up Cirelli at the left circle. Cirelli fed Nick Paul at the top of the crease. Paul redirected the puck into the net at 7:09, tying the game. For the rest of the period, neither team could establish a decided territorial advantage, although there was more activity in the Tampa Bay end than in the Seattle d-zone. Complicating matters for the Lightning, the Kraken were given two power-play chances in the second half of the period. The Lightning killed both of them, including a tripping call on Cirelli that came at 19:44.

In the first meeting between the teams, the Kraken scored an overtime power-play goal to win the game. But it didn’t happen a second time. The Lightning blocked three shots during the four-on-three, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped the one shot that reached him. After the penalty ended, Vasilevsiky made two more saves before the Lightning made the play that won them the game. With the puck in the Tampa Bay end, Brandon Hagel grabbed it and accelerated up the right wing. This created an odd-man rush. Hagel delivered a backhand pass to Kucherov, who snapped his shot past Daccord at 3:12.

The Lightning played well enough during the opening period and at the beginning of the second to have built a large lead. Then the game’s narrative shifted, and they fell behind. But they put forth a gritty effort to rally and pick up an important win, one that ended their four-game road losing streak.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Nikita Kucheorv — Ligthning. Two goals and assist.

Anthony Cirelli — Lightning. Goal and assist.