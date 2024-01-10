Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT

Trailing 2-0 with less than seven and a half minutes left against one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, the Lightning rallied for a dramatic victory, one that gave head coach Jon Cooper his 500th win.

Through the first two and a half periods, the Lightning may have been outscored by those two goals, but they hadn’t played poorly. True, they yielded a few chances — and the Kings cashed in on two of them. For the most part, however, the Lightning dictated play, controlled the puck for long stretches, and limited LA’s opportunities.

The problem for the Lightning was that the Kings were also defending well. Just as they’ve done consistently throughout the season. Los Angeles entered the game ranked second in goals allowed per game. The Kings play a positionally sound game, they check, they protect the front of the net, and they own the best penalty kill percentage in the league.

So despite owning a possession advantage, the Lightning were having a difficult time generating prime scoring chances. One of their opportunities during the first 40 minutes did go in the LA net. But Anthony Cirelli’s rebound tally was taken away after LA won a goalie interference challenge.

In the second half of the third period, the Lightning created the sorts of high-danger chances that got them back in the game. Following an LA neutral-zone turnover, Mikey Eyssimont barreled into the offensive zone and sped below the goalline. He centered the puck to Tyler Motte, who was open in the slot. Motte one-timed his shot past Cam Talbot’s glove at 12:37. Just over three minutes later, the Lightning tied the game. Nick Perbix delivered a pass to Brandon Hagel at the offensive blue line. Hagel had room to skate to the right circle, and then he forced his way to the front of the net. Despite having three Kings defenders around him, Hagel held onto the puck and slipped it inside the far post at 15:39.

In overtime, Hagel made the play that led to Perbix’s winning goal. First, he stole the puck from Pierre-Luc Dubois inside the Lightning blue line and countered on a rush opportunity. The Kings got back defensively, so Hagel moved to the side boards. He maintained possession as Dubois looked to take the puck away. As Hagel curled back towards the blue line, he kept the puck away from Dubois and slipped it to Perbix, who had an open path to the net. Perbix finished a backhand shot at 2:03 to complete the comeback win.

It was a dramatic finish and a strong overall performance for the Lightning. They’ll look to build on the win when they host the Devils on Thursday.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

1. Brandon Hagel — Lightning. Goal and assist.

2. Mikey Eyssimont — Lightning. Assist.

3. Nick Perbix — Lightning. GWG in OT, assist.