Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO

The Washington Capitals have put themselves in a good standings position so far this season by playing solid team defense. They rank in the top 10 for goals allowed per game.

On this night, the Lightning matched Washington’s defensive standard. The Lightning checked, blocked 21 shots, and kept opposition scoring chances to a minimum. While it’s true that Washington's power play has struggled this year, it has started warming up. The Caps had netted five power-play goals in their previous five games. So the Lightning also helped their cause by only taking one penalty, which they killed.

Prior to the shootout, only two goals were scored. Both came on deflections. Luke Glendening tipped in a Victor Hedman point shot at 7:29 of the first. Anthony Mantha got a piece of Nick Jensen’s shot at 2:01 of the second. (Jensen did fire another puck past Vasilevskiy in the second period, but the Lightning successfully challenged the goal — the Caps were offside on the zone entry.)

In terms of possession, the Lightning had an advantage in the first, and the Caps held an edge in the second. But the team that ceded possession did well to prevent the opposition from creating many Grade-A chances.

The third was evenly played, as both teams were committed to protecting their own net. Vasilevskiy made a key save early in the frame on Connor McMichael. Charlie Lindgren denied a Nick Paul rush attempt in the closing minutes.

Before tonight, the Lightning had played in seven games that had gone past regulation. All seven ended in overtime. This one didn’t, although Vasilevskiy stopped two more McMichael attempts in the OT. One was a Grade-A chance from the slot off a two-on-one rush.

In the shootout, the Lightning fell behind after Evgeny Kuznetsov immediately converted. After a Steven Stamkos miss, Vasilevskiy stopped Dylan Strome, keeping the deficit at one. Then Brayden Point scored to tie. Neither team scored in round three. McMichael missed the net on Washington’s fourth attempt before Hedman tallied the winner for Tampa Bay.

This was the one road game the Lightning had in this stretch of six games to close out December. They’ve now won the first three. They’ll look to keep the streak alive when they host Florida on the 27th.

