Mishkin's Extra Shift: Rangers 5, Lightning 1

The New York Rangers entered this game with a perfect 5-0-0 record in the second half of back-to-back games this year. They are now 6-0-0.

When playing the second half of a back-to-back on the road against a rested opponent, it’s ideal for the visitors to grab an early lead. The Rangers did that. Defending well and receiving excellent goaltending will help maintain that lead. The Rangers certainly defended well against the Lightning, and goalie Igor Shesterkin had an excellent outing. Finally, making big plays at key times will often lead to victory. In this contest, New York made nearly all of the big plays.

That’s why the Lightning, despite outshooting the Rangers, 35-21, and owning a shot attempt advantage of 78-37, were on the short end of a 5-1 score. They worked hard to maintain possession and battled to generate scoring chances. But while the Lightning did produce some good opportunities (Shesterkin denied all but one of them), the Rangers were more efficient at converting the looks they generated themselves. In building an early 2-0 lead, New York scored one goal on an odd-man rush and another off an open rebound opportunity.

The Lightning cut the deficit to 2-1 when Nikita Kucherov converted on a power play at 17:39 of the second. But less than a minute later, the Rangers had their two-goal lead back. Another two-on-one rush yielded a Chris Kreider tally at 18:30. It was a significant, momentum-swinging goal.

There were a few breaks that didn’t go the Lightning’s way. On New York’s opening goal, Victor Hedman slipped — a miscue that created the odd-man rush. Mikey Eyssimont scored on a wrap-around late in the first period, but the goal was taken away by New York’s successful goalie interference challenge.

Ultimately, however, the Lightning put themselves in an early hole and were forced to chase for the rest of the night. Not only was that the case in this game, but it also happened on Wednesday against Florida. The Lightning will look to change the script — and end their two-game losing streak in the process — when they close out 2023 on Sunday against Montreal.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):