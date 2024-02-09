Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 6, Lightning 2

This game was reminiscent of road contests the Lightning played earlier this year. Games in which they didn’t defend well enough and were forced to chase for much of the night.

Those defensive issues resurfaced versus New York. The Lightning were loose in their coverage. They struggled with turnovers. They allowed goals in bunches.

The Islanders played a strong, structured game. They forechecked aggressively and effectively. And they made a couple of big, momentum-swinging plays.

The first of those occurred when the game was 1-1. Following an unforced icing by the Lightning, the Isles controlled the ensuing offensive-zone faceoff. Seconds later, Mat Barzal finished a backhand shot from the left circle at 14:07. The Islanders gained momentum from the tally and added another goal before the period ended.

The second big play came in the second period. Brandon Hagel’s power-play goal at 1:14 had cut the Lightning’s deficit to one, but they went on the penalty kill themselves at 5:17. There were only a few seconds left in the kill when the Isles won another key offensive-zone faceoff. Ryan Pulock ripped a left-point slapshot into the net. That goal made it 4-2 and swung momentum back to the Islanders’ side. Just over a minute later, they scored again. And before the period ended, they had tacked on another. It was 6-2 after two, and the game was effectively over.

The Lightning have now dropped the first two games on the trip in regulation. They’ll look to rebound with a much better defensive performance on Saturday in Columbus.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Mat Barzal — Islanders. Goal and assist.

Bo Horvat — Islanders. Goal and assist.