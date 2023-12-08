Mishkin's Extra Shift: Predators 5, Lightning 1

This was a special teams/goaltending win for the Nashville Predators. They scored two power-play goals, went 4-4 on the penalty kill, and received outstanding goaltending from Juuse Saros. As a result, the Lightning began their five-game road trip with a loss.

The Lightning did score the game’s first goal. Alex Barre-Boulet finished a three-on-two rush at 13:32 of the first period. But they could have netted more than a single goal in the opening frame — they created multiple odd-man rush chances. But that was the only one that yielded a goal.

The Preds tied things before the period ended. During their first power-play chance of the night, they took advantage of a fortunate bounce to create a Grade-A look. Ryan McDonagh’s point shot hit traffic in the low slot, and the puck caromed directly to Juuso Parssinen. Parssinen wired it into the top of the net at 17:14.

Nashville scored on its second power play as well. Ryan O’Reilly won the faceoff to begin the PP, and moments later, Filip Forsberg snapped a shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off of Jonas Johansson’s left pad and went into the top of the net. The goal at 2:37 of the second period gave Nashville the lead for good.

Less than two minutes later, the Preds scored another. Following back-to-back shot attempts from Colton Sissons at the right circle, the puck deflected to McDonagh, who had pinched to the left circle. McDonagh finished a backhander at 4:32. Those two quick goals put the Preds into the driver’s seat.

For the rest of the period, the Lightning attempted to reduce the deficit. They were unsuccessful, despite receiving three consecutive power plays before the middle stanza ended. While they didn’t generate as many odd-man rushes as in the first period, they still accumulated several good looks (especially on those power plays). Saros stopped them all, however.

Early in the third, Roman Josi lifted a shot from the right point that sailed past a heavy screen and found the net. After that goal, the Lightning were not able to apply the same amount of pressure as they had in the two earlier periods. Yakov Trenin finished the scoring with an empty-netter.

The Lightning have enjoyed special teams success for most of the year. On this night, however, they were on the short end of the special teams equation. And as has been the case in several recent road games, they ran into a hot opposing goaltender.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: