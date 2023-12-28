Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 3, Lightning 2

As is often the case when the Lightning and Panthers meet, this was a hard-fought, closely contested, emotional contest. Disappointingly for the Lightning, they made a couple of costly mistakes that prevented them from at least gaining one point. Instead, their three-game winning streak came to an end.

The Panthers entered the game ranked fourth in team defense, and they defended well for much of the night. They did have some breakdowns, however. When those occurred, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky repeatedly denied Lightning scoring chances. He made an early breakaway save on Steven Stamkos. During two first-period Lightning power plays, he several difficult stops. Then in the third period, as the Lightning attempted to rally from a deficit, he came up with his best save of the night — a lunging glove save on a Brayden Point in-alone chance.

The Panthers netted the only goal of the first period. Following an offensive-zone faceoff win, Florida worked the puck to Aaron Ekblad at the right point. He fired a seeing-eye shot that found its way past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:16.

Sam Reinhart doubled the Florida lead at 1:24 of the second period. He received a pass in the slot and roofed a shot over Vasielvskiy’s glove.

The Lightning cut the deficit to one when Nikita Kucherov jumped on the rebound of a blocked shot and snapped the puck through Bobrovsky’s pads at :29 of the third. Soon after, the Lightning received what was their third power-play chance of the game. But instead of tying the game, they yielded a shorthanded goal to Reinhart at 3:11. Mikey Eyssimont answered the Reinhart goal twenty seconds later — he whistled a right-circle shot past Bobrovsky four seconds after the power play ended.

But the Lightning would not be able to find the equalizer. As Jon Cooper often states, allowing three or more goals in a game greatly narrows the path to victory. The final statistical numbers were very close. But it was Florida’s third goal — Reinhart’s shorty — that proved to be the difference in the game.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):