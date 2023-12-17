Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flames 4, Lightning 2

Down by three goals entering the period, the Lightning made a furious push. They fired 17 shots on goal and registered 36 shot attempts. Despite netting two early goals in the frame, however, they were unable to complete the comeback. Connor Zary’s insurance tally with just over eight minutes remaining gave the Flames some breathing room, and the Lightning could get no closer.

Unfortunately, the Lightning didn’t play with the same level of urgency earlier in the game that they displayed in the third. They ceded most of the possession time to the Flames, so it was difficult for them to mount an attack. They only recorded nine shot attempts in the first, a frame that ended 0-0. They produced more shot attempts in the second (17), but that was also the period in which they fell behind.

In some games so far this year, the Lightning have allowed goals in bunches. That happened in this contest. The Flames broke the scoreless tie with three goals scored in a 4:30 span. Their second and third goals occurred just 43 seconds apart.

So while it’s true that the Lightning generated more shot attempts in the second than in the first, they also yielded far more scoring chances. And despite that higher shot volume, they didn’t force many tough saves from Calgary goalie Dan Vladar.

That script changed in the third, of course. The Lightning’s forechecking became more tenacious and yielded some turnovers. One of those led to Brayden Point’s goal at 4:10 — he finished an in-alone chance after Nikita Kucherov stole the puck. Shortly thereafter, Steven Stamkos drew a cross-checking penalty, and on the ensuing power play, he buried a slapshot from the left circle at 5:40. It was Stamkos’ 400th career power-play point.

The Lightning applied heavy pressure over the next several minutes and generated some good looks. Vladar made a key save on Erik Cernak’s shot from the slot to preserve the Calgary lead. Then came the costly shift that ended with Zary’s goal. For much of it, the Lightning were stuck in their own zone. Once they finally exited, they failed to get the puck in deep to the Calgary end. Zary countered and slipped a shot just inside the short-side post, re-establishing a two-goal Calgary lead.

The Lightning pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy with just under four minutes left. They did well to maintain possession and move pucks to the net. They posted six shots during the six-on-five, but Vladar stopped them all.

The Lightning wrapped up this tough road trip with a 2-3-0 record. Now they return home, where they’ll play five of the next six.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

MacKenzie Weegar — Flames. Goal.

Yegor Sharangovich — Flames. Goal.