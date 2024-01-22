Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1

This was a low-scoring game that featured lots of scoring chances. In other words, both goaltenders played very well. In the end, the Red Wings converted on two of their chances, and the Lightning cashed in on only one. The regulation loss ended the Lightning’s five-game winning streak and pulled Detroit into a standings tie with Tampa Bay.

The Lightning started the game fairly well, enjoying a majority of the possession time in the early minutes. Victor Hedman scored the opening goal when he completed a nifty passing sequence with Nikita Kucherov. The two players passed the puck back and forth several times before Kucherov set up Hedman at the right circle for a one-timer into an open side of the net. The goal came at 8:45 of the first.

But after that tally, the Lightning’s level of play dipped. They struggled with puck management and, as a result, owned very little possession time for the remainder of the period. The Wings applied consistent pressure and ended up tying the game with 1:31 left in the frame. Off the rush, Lucas Raymond got open in the slot and zipped a shot on net. Andrei Vasilevskiy made a blocker save, but the puck fluttered behind him and dropped into the crease. Vasilevskiy attempted to sweep the puck out of the crease but ended up knocking it into the net.

The Wings dictated play for the majority of the second period. They were helped by back-to-back power-play chances just past the midway point. By that time, they had a lead. A Lightning turnover at the offensive blue line led to Daniel Sprong’s breakaway goal at 8:58. Less than two minutes later, the Lightning went on the first of those penalty kills, which ended up overlapping by 10 seconds. Vasilevskiy was brilliant during the 3:50 shorthanded span. The Lightning lost six of seven faceoffs during the two kills and surrendered nine shots. Many of those were Grade-A scoring chances. But Vasilevskiy stopped them all, keeping the deficit at one goal.

In the third period, the script was flipped. The Lightning applied pressure and the Red Wings leaned on their goaltender. Alex Lyon, making his first-ever start against Tampa Bay, was up to the challenge. He made 18 third-period saves, including 10 while the Red Wings were shorthanded. There were several close calls, but the puck stayed out of the Detroit net.

With the winning streak now over, it’s important that the Lightning avoid any kind of losing skid. They’ll have a chance to bounce back when they finish the trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Alex Lyon — Red Wings. 27 saves.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 33 saves.