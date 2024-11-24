Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 4, Lightning 2

When Jon Cooper talked about the Lightning’s recent three-game winning streak, a stretch in which they allowed a total of three goals, he cited his team’s ability to limit turnovers that fueled the other team’s attack. In this game, one of those turnovers cost them dearly. A third-period offensive-zone turnover led to a Dallas odd-man rush. The Stars converted on the chance to break a 2-2 tie and score the eventual game-winning goal.

Facing the best defensive team in the NHL (the Stars entered the contest allowing a league-low 2.33 goals per game), the Lightning knew they’d need to deliver a strong, overall performance. They met that challenge in the first period. The Lightning dictated play for much of the opening frame. Based on how well they played in the first period, they were unfortunate not to be leading after 20 minutes. They netted two goals in the first, both from Anthony Cirelli. On each, Cirelli grabbed a rebound at the top of the crease and finished his chance. But the Stars, despite managing just 14 total shot attempts in the first, twice managed to tie the game. They scored one goal on a seeing-eye shot that deflected off the skate of Evgenii Dadonov. On the other, Miro Heiskanen converted on a nice passing sequence off the rush. That was one of the few dangerous looks the Stars created in the first period, but the Heiskanen tally allowed the visitors to get out of the first period in a tie game.

Dallas pushed back in the second period, owning more possession time and generating several dangerous scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping all of them. At the other end of the ice, Jake Oettinger also produced some high-quality saves. But the Stars had the run of play in the middle period — in terms of shot attempts, the Stars recorded 22 while the Lightning only had 12.

Thanks to the work from both goalies, the game remained tied at two entering the third period. The Lightning were no longer dictating play, but they were still tied and in a position to get points out of the game. Instead, they made a critical mistake. On one of their first offensive-zone shifts of the period, they committed a turnover. From the high slot, Ryan McDonagh attempted a cross-ice pass to Conor Geekie. Matt Duchene incepted the pass and countered on a three-on-one. Although Cirelli hustled back to turn the rush into a three-on-two, he was unable to disrupt a give-and-go sequence between Duchene and Tyler Seguin. Duchene finished the chance into an open side of the net at 6:55. On the next shift, the Lightning were called for a penalty. The Stars converted on the ensuing power play. Roope Hintz split the Lightning’s D and scored on a breakaway at 7:53.

Suddenly down by two goals in the third period against the stingiest team in the league, the Lightning were unable to rally. They didn’t record their first shot of the period until there were less than eight minutes left. They eventually registered eight SOG, but Oettinger saved all eight.

The margin for error is small when taking on the NHL’s top defensive club. Unfortunately for the Lightning, they made a key error that cost them a chance at adding to their point total in the standings.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):