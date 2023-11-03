Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 2

Prior to this game, Jon Cooper noted that in the Lightning’s three previous road games — all losses — short lapses had greatly hurt his team. That happened again in this contest against Columbus. The Lightning allowed two third-period goals within a 2:43 span, which turned a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 deficit. They weren’t able to tie things up and suffered their first regulation loss since October 15.

The Lightning didn’t have a great opening 10 minutes, and they struggled to regain momentum in the third period after the Jackets grabbed the lead. But they controlled play during the second half of the first period and for the entire middle stanza. Similar to how the Blue Jackets rallied in the third with two quick goals, the Lightning erased a 1-0 deficit with a couple of tallies early in the second period. Steven Stamkos and Conor Sheary scored to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead during the opening five minutes of the second. Tampa Bay received two power-play opportunities later in the frame — a goal on either of those chances would have extended the lead — but they failed to convert. Still, it was an impressive showing of puck possession in the second period for the Lightning. They held Columbus to just five shots on net and only 12 total shot attempts.

But their inability to build a multi-goal lead, despite dominating play in the second, came back to haunt them in the third. Boone Jenner won an offensive-zone faceoff and tipped in Zach Werenski’s point shot at 6:41. A few shifts later, the home side struck again. After entering the Lightning’s defensive zone, the Jackets worked the puck back to Erik Gudbranson at the right point. Gudbranson ripped a low shot through a screen that went inside the far post.

Just as the Blue Jackets failed to generate chances after falling behind in the second period, the Lightning struggled to create good looks over the final 10-plus minutes of the third. They were credited with only six third-period shots on goal and 13 shot attempts. (It didn’t help that they were shorthanded multiple times in the frame, including two full two-minute kills.)

Overall, this likely was the Lightning’s best overall road performance of the season. They controlled play for a majority of the night. But they were on the wrong end of some key plays and moments in the game.

