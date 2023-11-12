News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Hurricanes 4 Lightning 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina on Saturday

By Dave Mishkin
@DaveMishkin TampaBayLightning.com

If this wasn’t an A-plus performance from the Carolina Hurricanes, it was definitely very close to one. When they are on their game, the ‘Canes suffocate their opponent with a relentless, aggressive forecheck that allows them to dominate possession. Versus the Lightning on Saturday night, they were on their game from the opening faceoff to the final buzzer.

Not only did the Hurricanes dictate play throughout, they decisively outchanced the Lightning. Jonas Johansson, to his credit, kept the Lightning within striking distance until the latter half of the third period. But the Lightning had great difficulty generating even isolated looks on Pyotr Kochetkov. The Hurricanes defended tenaciously when they didn’t have the puck and allowed their goaltender to have a fairly routine night.

The Lightning had trouble passing the puck cleanly, which is a must when facing an aggressive team like the Hurricanes. Some of their difficulty was related to Carolina’s pressure. Some of it wasn’t, though. Lightning players seemed to fight the puck all night. Naturally, it didn’t help Tampa Bay that Nikita Kucherov had to miss the game due to illness.

On this occasion, the Hurricanes outplayed the Lightning. They deserved the victory and two points.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

  • Teuvo Teravainen — Hurricanes. Goal.
  • Brady Skjei — Hurricanes. Assist.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov — Hurricanes. 23-save shutout.