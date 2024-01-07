Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 7, Lightning 3

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss over Boston on Saturday

By Dave Mishkin
Over the years, the Lightning have suffered plenty of ugly losses in Boston. This was another one to add to that list.

The Bruins netted seven goals. On some, the Lightning had defensive breakdowns, and the Bruins made them pay. On others, the Lightning were on the short end of bad puck luck or a bad break.

In the end, the Lightning simply allowed too many goals, which has been a recurring problem through the first 41 games of the regular season. 

The lopsided final score took away from what was a strong offensive night for Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. They accounted for all three Lightning goals and combined to produce five points. 

But each time the Lightning scored a goal, the Bruins had a response. Trent Frederic answered Point’s opening-shift goal by netting a power-play goal at 4:42 of the first. In the second period, David Pastrnak tallied a goal just 30 seconds after Kucherov had cut the Boston lead to 3-2. Then, following Point’s second goal, which pulled the Lightning to within 4-3 at 15:53 of the second, Morgan Geekie reestablished a two-goal lead for the Bruins when he scored off the rush at 1:35 of the third. The Lightning could get no closer.

The loss ended a disappointing three-game road trip for the Lightning, who brought home only two points. They’ll open a four-game homestand on Tuesday against Los Angeles.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

  • David Pastrnak — Bruins. Goal and assist.
  • Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Goal and two assists.
  • Trent Frederic — Bruins. Two goals. 

