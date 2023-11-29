Mishkin's Extra Shift: Coyotes 3, Lightning 1

In last year’s meeting between the team in Arizona, former Lightning draft pick Connor Ingram delivered a magnificent performance, stopping 47 shots in a shutout win (in the shootout). While he didn’t have to deal with as many scoring chances in this contest, he stymied Tampa Bay again — he allowed just one goal on 32 shots and handed the Lightning their second straight regulation loss.

Ingram played a big role in the outcome. But so did his teammates, who defended extremely well in front of him. They clogged the middle of the ice and battled hard to clear pucks from dangerous areas. The Coyotes blocked 24 shots in the game.

On Monday in Colorado, the Lightning couldn’t convert on enough of their scoring chances — in fact, they only converted on one of them. That happened again tonight. Even with Arizona playing a committed defensive game, the Lightning did create enough scoring opportunities to win. Once again, however, they were unable to cash in.

But it wasn’t from a lack of effort. Just as they did in Monday’s loss, the Lightning eclipsed 30 shots on goal and registered over 70 shot attempts. Versus the Coyotes, they didn’t yield many scoring chances either. But Arizona still tallied three goals — one in each period — and was able to play the majority of the game with the lead.

Certainly, it was a disappointing end to the road trip, which began with the 8-2 win in Carolina. The Lightning came away with only those two points in the three games.

Now they head home, where they will play three of the next four. Those four contests are against Pittsburgh and Dallas. The Lightning face each club twice.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Connor Ingram — Coyotes. 31 saves.

Michael Carcone — Coyotes. Two goals.