Live Blog: Lightning vs. Hurricanes

Live updates from Tuesday's matchup between the Bolts and Canes in Tampa

by Jacob Lynn @TBLightning / TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning and Hurricanes wrap up their regular season series on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. 

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play
Where to stream it: ESPN+

Highlights

Video: CAR@TBL: Stamkos buries PPG from slot to win it in OT

Video: CAR@TBL: Point evens the score with a power-play goal

Video: CAR@TBL: Hedman rips shot past Antti Raanta to tie it

Video: CAR@TBL: Killorn scores power-play goal from circle

