Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Goncalves made his season debut with the Lightning on November 5

Goncalves-callup
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, made his season debut with the Lightning November 5 at the St. Louis Blues before skating in his second game of the campaign November 7 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged one shot on goal, recorded two hits and averaged 10:12 of time on ice over the two contests.

Goncalves has skated in five games with the Crunch this season and logged six assists, tied for the most among all Syracuse skaters, while his 1.20 points per game leads the team. Goncalves was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62ndoverall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Bolts' Glendening enjoying every second of "whirlwind" path to 800 NHL games

Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Bolts suffer shootout loss to Flyers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

Recap: Flyers 2, Lightning 1 - SO

Typhany Lovdahl honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning announce 2024-25 Hall of Fame nominees, fan vote

Nuts & Bolts: A chance to rebound on home ice

Here's the best new Bolts gear to grab right now

The Backcheck: Bolts end trip with third straight defeat

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in St. Louis

The Backcheck: Lightning fall in Winnipeg

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 7, Lightning 4

Recap: Jets 7, Lightning 4

Nuts & Bolts: A tough test awaits in Winnipeg 