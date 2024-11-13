Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, made his season debut with the Lightning November 5 at the St. Louis Blues before skating in his second game of the campaign November 7 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged one shot on goal, recorded two hits and averaged 10:12 of time on ice over the two contests.

Goncalves has skated in five games with the Crunch this season and logged six assists, tied for the most among all Syracuse skaters, while his 1.20 points per game leads the team. Goncalves was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62ndoverall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.