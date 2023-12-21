Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Day has appeared in two career NHL games

By Press Release

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Day has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023. 

Day, 25, currently ranks third among Syracuse defensemen with eight assists and eight points over 17 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 240 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points.

