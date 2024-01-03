Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t had many first-round picks in the NHL Draft over the past several years. But in 2022, the Bolts held the 31st overall pick and used it to select Isaac Howard, a left wing from Hudson, Wisconsin who is now playing a pivotal role for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The annual under-20 tournament features top prospects from around the globe competing for a chance at a gold medal. In the past, Lightning stars like Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and many more have all competed in the tournament.

This year, Howard is the lone Tampa Bay prospect participating in the tournament, skating on the second line for Team USA and earning time on the power play as well.

Through four preliminary-round games, the U.S. posted a perfect, 4-0-0 record with wins over Norway, Switzerland, Czechia and Slovakia.

Howard has been a big factor in Team USA’s early success, finding the back of the net in each of the four preliminary-round contests. Through the first four games, Howard recorded five goals and one assist for six points with a +9 rating and 16 shots on goal. He also helped the U.S. defeat a pesky Czechia team with the game-deciding goal in the shootout.