Gill Ruderman honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Gill Ruderman as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Ruderman, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Ruderman has spent his entire life serving and sacrificing for others. He served 26 years in the US Army, during which he rose up the ranks to become an Army Colonel and become a two-time Purple Heart recipient. Now, he has dedicated his time to supporting veterans. Over the past 22 years, Ruderman has made the Tampa Bay community a better place through his extensive volunteerism with various organizations, including Southeastern Guide Dogs, Tidewell Hospice, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Manatee County Veterans Council. Although out of the military now, Ruderman still carries the spirit of service and aims daily to contribute to our community, especially to the local heroes who have sacrificed for our country.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Southeastern Guide Dogs. Specifically, the funds will be used to support Southeastern Guide Dog’s Veterans Program, a program close to Ruderman’s heart. The program provides guide dogs to veterans with vision loss, service dogs to veterans with PTSD and mobility issues, skilled companion dogs to wounded soldiers in need of companionship and comfort, and Gold Star Family Dogs to military families that have lost a loved one while serving our country. This funding will help ensure the veterans Southeastern Guide Dogs serve will never have to pay for these services.

Ruderman became the 562nd Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.47 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.