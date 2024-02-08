Final | Rangers 3, Lightning 1

The Lightning defense was active early riding a physical comeback game for defenseman Erik Cernak. But a solid start that saw a handful of chances was quickly matched by the Blueshirts in MSG.

A competitive game on both ends, however, was leveled in the second period, when an awkward hit by Alexis Lafrenière sent Mikhail Sergachev to the ice with a difficult-to-watch lower-body injury. It was a tough sight for a player who just climbed his way back into the lineup after 17 games on the fritz. And Sergachev delivered a heartfelt thumbs up to an ovation of Rangers fans as he was wheeled off the ice.

The injury led to a stumble in the second period, but the Bolts came alive in the third, with Brandon Hagel bringing the team within one five minutes into the frame. The late hustle eventually fell victim to a quintessential empty netter though, as New York took care of business.

The Bolts now hop on the LIRR for a matchup against the Islanders on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

Scoreless

2nd Period

NYR 1, TBL 0

1:15 Jimmy Vesey (10) – Barclay Goodrow, Tyler Pitlick

After a competitive first period, the Rangers capitalized quickly as Jimmy Vesey snuck a nifty backhand over the short side of a leaning Andrei Vasilevskiy.

NYR 2, TBL 0

17:46 Jonny Brodzinski (3) – Chris Kreider, Blake Wheeler

Jonny Brodzinski found another hole through Vasilevskiy after a quick setup from Chris Kreider off the boards. It was a rare blunder for Vasilevskiy as the Rangers moved to 2-0 before intermission.

3rd Period

NYR 2, TBL 1

5:28 Brandon Hagel (17) – Erik Cernak, Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel put the Bolts on the board off a beautiful backhand feed from Erik Cernak, beating Jonathan Quick with a top shelf bullet to bring Tampa Bay within one.

NYR 3, TBL1

18:59 Jonny Vesey (11) – Barclay Goodrow, Vincent Trocheck – ENG

The Bolts pulled Vasilevskiy in a last-ditch effort to send a competitive regulation into overtime. But a savvy play from former Bolt Barclay Goodrow led to Vesey’s second goal of the night on the empty net.